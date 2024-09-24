The rise of naked dressing has hit the fashion industry like a tsunami, washing over every possible corner of the business. No longer only for club rats, the look has now been adapted for every possible occasion—from red carpets to movie premieres and even weddings.

At Paris Fashion Week, some of the most respected fashion houses are unveiling revealing collections of their own, putting a luxury twist on the NSFW look. Dior is the most recent to release a shockingly sheer line. The Parisian brand presented their Spring 2025 ready-to-wear collection in their hometown on Sept. 24—and naked-adjacent outfits filled both the runway and the front row.

As always, the guest list was packed with A-list celebrities: Natalie Portman was in attendance, as well as Rosalía, Rosamund Pike, and Kelly Rutherford. All were dressed in their Dior best, of course, but none channeled the naked theme better than Anya Taylor-Joy.

Anya Taylor-Joy arrived at the Dior Spring 2025 show in a sheer crochet set. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The actor showed up wearing the sheerest of sheer looks. She was outfitted in a crochet crop top, which was embroidered with crustaceans and coral reefs. Underlining the aquatic aesthetic, she styled the top with a see-through mermaid skirt that put her nude underpants on full display. Both pieces came in a light beige color that mimicked Taylor-Joy's skin tone, furthering the naked illusion.

Taylor-Joy's naked set was embellished with nautical details. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This energy was reflected tenfold on the runway Anya Taylor-Joy was there to view. Models paraded down a purple-tinted catwalk wearing unlined Dior creations of all kinds. Styles ran the spectrum of nudity, ranging from sheer gowns covered in transparent sequins to crystalized crop tops that looked like wearable chandeliers.

One sparkly, sheer look from Dior's Paris Fashion Week runway. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another see-through, crystal shirt at Dior's Spring 2025 Paris Fashion Week show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Other models wore more demure iterations of the naked dress, debuting gauzy black gowns that offered a bit more coverage, but were none the less see-through.

Even Dior's more saturated dresses had a sheer element. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor-Joy's ensemble was decidedly less revealing than her runway counterparts, providing Dior fans with a full scope of the naked fashion possibilities.