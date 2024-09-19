The Kardashian/Jenner sisters are businesswomen first, fashion girlies second. And, as such, they love to dress for their companies. Kylie Jenner wears her makeup line 24/7, Kendall Jenner loves varsity 808 Tequila merch, and you'll rarely find Khloé Kardashian without a pair of Good American jeans.

Kim Kardashian, however, is the most frequent offender. Between public appearances, behind-the-scenes photo dumps, and never-ending Skims campaigns, she reps her ready-to-wear brand almost daily. Even when she's not wearing the label head-to-toe, she still channels that energy. (See: Her skintight Balenciaga frosted wedding cake dress.)

Just yesterday, Sept. 18, the Kardashians star was photographed in her hometown of Calabasas, CA wearing another very Skims-inspired look. She was dressed all in dusty, chocolate brown spandex, in the form of a bandeau top and knee-length pencil skirt.

Kim Kardashian wears a Miu Miu co-ord with PVC pleaser heels. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Though the set was of the Skims aesthetic, the price tag couldn't have been more different. Her stretchy set was designed by Miu Miu, a Kardashian-loved brand known for their expensive skirts and even more expensive handbags.

The billionaire mogul didn't accessorize the look, beyond her customized Tesla Cybertruck and a pair of platform pleaser heels, AKA stripper heels. The main stage mainstay—and the harbinger of a naked shoe trend on the Spring 2025 runways—has been Kardashian's number one-ranking shoe style in recent years.

Kardashian has worn her naked heels so frequently, the PVC pumps have almost become her signature. The star has sported them at two out of the last three Met Galas, wearing varying styles at both the 2022 and 2024 event. She also wore a black version for the 2023 CFDA Awards and has worn other iterations of the clear footwear on numerous street style occasions.

Kim Kardashian attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion." (Image credit: Getty Images)

This is just her latest take on the iconic shoe—and knowing Kardashian, there are more to come.