We want your monthly horoscope to be On the Nose —literally. At the start of every astrological season, Aliza Kelly, celebrity astrologer and host of "Horoscope Weekly" podcast, will break down what the world has in store—and which scent is written in your stars.

Friends, did you know Virgo season is one of the most important—if not the most important —chapters of 2025? Just as we prepare to wrap up summer, get organized, and step into our back-to-school era, the skies ignite with powerful, transformative, and life-shifting astrology that’s here to push us out of our comfort zones and into alignment. So… buckle up?

On August 22, the Sun enters Virgo, ushering in a season of precision, presence, and purposeful recalibration. Virgo energy invites us to take stock: to simplify, clarify, and clean house—emotionally, physically, spiritually. The very next day, the New Moon in Virgo (August 23) offers a subtle but potent reset. This moon phase marks the beginning of the lunar cycle, and likewise, it’s a moment to plant grounded, intentional seeds. Virgo is the master of magic in the mundane, so don’t underestimate how a small shift—like changing a habit, committing to a new routine, or organizing your space—can radically transform your daily reality.

Then eclipse season arrives. And with it, the rules change.

Eclipses activate the North and South Nodes of destiny (which are currently on the Virgo-Pisces axis), shaking loose what’s no longer aligned while fast-tracking what’s meant to be. On September 7, a Lunar Eclipse in Pisces floods the emotional landscape. This isn’t your typical full moon; it’s an awakening. Endings, revelations, and deep intuitive downloads will be overflowing in nearly every aspect of your life. Then, two weeks later, the Solar Eclipse in Virgo on September 21 sets the stage for a massive reset—one that will echo over the next two years. What’s working? What isn’t? It’s giving “let go or be dragged” in a very serious way.

This is a moment for radical honesty. To claim your worth, release what’s holding you back, and stop apologizing for your needs. Choose trust over control. Realign with your truth. And most importantly, remember: if you’re not rooting for yourself… who is?

As always, I’ve paired each zodiac sign with a fragrance to help you navigate the weeks ahead. Let’s dive in.

This month, you’ll be called to the systems that keep your life running: your health, your routine, your responsibilities. I know, Aries, this doesn’t sound like the high-energy, spontaneous, passion-led pursuits you’re usually chasing. But this isn’t just about instant gratification—it’s about setting you up for success for years to come. As eclipse season begins, the choices you make now have lasting implications. Belnu’s Rose Steady mirrors this beautifully: with its rich blend of fig leaf, moss, rose, and sandalwood, it evokes intentional living. Let this scent anchor you as you slow down, tune in, and commit to the rituals that nourish your body and spirit. That’s where your power lives now.

Something is cracking open this Virgo season—a rediscovery of joy, creativity, and desire that’s been waiting for your permission. And with eclipse season underway, the universe isn’t asking politely. It’s demanding that you prioritize your pleasure: saying yes to spontaneous flirtations, barefoot beach walks, to hanging new string lights for no reason at all. Reclaim the parts of yourself that crave beauty and softness and romance without guilt. Lancôme’s La Vie Est Belle captures this feeling perfectly: sweet vanilla, beachy romance, and the cascade of first love—the scent you wear when you borrow an oversized hoodie from your summer fling. This isn’t just about channeling nostalgia; it’s an invitation to make new memories that reflect who you’ve become that honor playful celebration. Embrace fun, Taurus; isn’t that what life is all about?

Virgo season invites you to reflect on where you come from; not just your home, but your emotional roots. The next four weeks pull you inward, asking you to get honest about what stability really means, and what you’re ready to release in order to feel safe. Eclipses can be destabilizing, but Liberty’s Zephirine will serve as a truly anchoring force. Steeped in depth and mystery, Zephirine is a sacred blend of fig, cypress, suede, and clove. It reminds me of cozying up in a chic rustic cabin, curling up with a book in a room full of tapestries and wood and candlelight. This is a season to soften your edges, strengthen your foundation, and trust your intuition.

Get ready, Cancer! Virgo season brings a flurry of activity—texts, invites, ideas, plans. Your calendar might fill up fast, but eclipse season ensures this isn’t just about being busy. What you say yes to now lays the groundwork for deeper, lasting connections. Don’t be shy! This is your time to embrace spontaneous happy hours, unexpected road trips, and even striking up random conversations with strangers who feel like fast friends. Jo Malone’s Raspberry Ripple is your signature for this season of openness: bright, tart, and effervescent, this pink lemonade olfactory experience smells like a bike ride with friends, a warm breeze off the ocean, and the sparkling fizz of fresh gossip. Summer isn’t over just yet, Cancer; there’s still time to have some sun-soaked fun.

Your birthday season may be over (sad!), but the glow-up story continues. In fact, Virgo season invites you to build on everything you’ve been claiming: not just attention, but intention. And with eclipse season already stirring, the focus shifts to what truly sustains you—your money, your time, your energy, your worth. It’s time to separate distractions from long-term potential. Rabanne’s Million Gold is your signature scent for this next chapter: opulent, radiant, and grounded in a mossy richness that hints at something deeper. To me, it smells like vintage glamour with a flash of danger—like you know your value and you’re done negotiating against yourself. A few spritzes are all it takes to remember that you are the luxury, Leo. Never, ever undervalue yourself.

Happy solar return, Virgo! (Psst—that’s how astrologers say “happy birthday.”) This is your season—and it’s not just any ol’ Virgo season. With eclipse energy already swirling on your personal axis, you’re at a serious crossroads. Something big is shifting, and it has to do with your identity. You’re tired of seeking external approval, and now, you’re committed to true authenticity. Who are you becoming? What are you done pretending to be? Burberry’s Goddess rises to meet this moment with strength and sophistication: spicy ginger, grounding vanilla, and a lavender finish that lingers long after you’ve left the room. This classic scent is about embracing power. Step forward, Virgo. The spotlight is on you.

The month before your solar return always carries a certain haze—but this year, (no) thanks to the upcoming eclipses, the fog feels especially thick. Virgo season pulls you inward, asking you to slow down, reflect, and reconnect with the parts of yourself you’ve been avoiding. This isn’t passive rest; it’s active release. You’re being called to confront old narratives, explore what your emotions are really trying to tell you, and perhaps go deeper into your spiritual practice. Fendi’s Eaux D’Artifice captures this energy with elegant precision: aquatic, mineral, and ancient, like the cool mist of Rome’s Trevi Fountain or the shimmer of moonlight on limestone. This aroma (my favorite of the month) is not just a scent; it’s a portal. Libra, let it guide you through the dreamier corners of your psyche—and don’t be afraid to get lost along the way.

Virgo season opens your world—socially, creatively, and energetically. You’re being drawn toward new communities, unexpected connections, and the kinds of relationships that feel like portals. But this isn’t just a networking moment. Eclipse season is shifting the landscape of who you let into your orbit… and why. Who expands your vision? Who drains your energy? Who feels aligned with where you’re headed? Lake & Skye’s 11 11 Lychee is your signal flare: fruity, mysterious, and quietly magnetic, it smells like stepping behind the velvet rope into a glamorous hotel bar full of beautiful strangers. Stay open, stay discerning, and don’t forget to have some fun. The people you meet now may shape your future in surprising ways; after all, eclipses are linked to destiny.

This Virgo season puts your public life, reputation, and long-term goals in focus. And with eclipse season swirling around you, things may shift fast. Like, really, really fast. Expect new job opportunities, unexpected leadership positions, and huge conversations with your supervisors that may shape your future in major ways. It’s game time, Sagittarius, so let Tsu Lange Yor’s TLY 5755 be your signature scent for the climb. Spicy, animalic, woodsy, and completely unforgettable. To me, this gender-neutral fragrance smells like someone in charge; not because they’re loud, but because they know. Don’t be afraid to clarify your ambition, Sagittarius. The stakes are high, but so is your potential. Make the next four weeks count.

For you, Capricorn, the Sun’s movement into a like-minded earth sign expands your perspective and shakes up your beliefs—and eclipse season makes it impossible to go back to the way things were before. You’re being asked to think bigger, feel deeper, and explore further than your comfort zone allows. Whether you’re traveling to a new location or adopting a completely different perspective on an old situation, let Rare Beauty’s signature scent, Rare, guide the way. Luminous and unexpected, with a nutty warmth that grounds even the most uncharted journeys. Rare reminds me of getting lost in a lush new city, where every turn sparks something new. Whether you’re planning a trip or simply changing your mind, this season is the start of a different point of view.

Something’s shifting, Aquarius—and this time, you can’t intellectualize your way out of it. Virgo season pulls you into the shadows; into the tender, tangled parts of your psyche you usually keep zipped up and out of sight. And with eclipse season underway, you're being asked to reckon with buried feelings, past entanglements, and desires you thought you’d outgrown. Natalie McMillan’s Outlaw Radio is the scent of this metamorphosis: warm leather, second-skin musk, and the ghost of a passionate tryst that still lingers on your skin. It’s a little dangerous, a little sweet, and hauntingly unforgettable—just like you. Don’t be afraid to tap into your dark side, Aquarius: the only way to integrate a shadow is to first embrace it.

This is a major month for you, Pisces. The Lunar Eclipse in your sign on September 7 brings your relationships into sharp focus—and with it, a turning point. Whether you’re falling deeper in love, renegotiating boundaries, or finally releasing a dynamic that’s run its course, this is a moment of brave, emotional honesty. But it doesn’t have to feel heavy! Sol de Janeiro’s Sundays in Rio is your reminder to stay light, free, and fully yourself. Flirty, tropical, and a little nostalgic, this scent smells like adventure and self-liberation. You don’t need to stay anywhere you’ve outgrown. Let your authenticity lead, and joy will follow close behind.

