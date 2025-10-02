H&M's New Fall Drop Proves You Can't Go Wrong With an All-Black Outfit
It's a minimalist (and an Addams family member)'s dream.
One thing about me that becomes very clear, very quickly: I love wearing head-to-toe black. It’s the color I feel most comfortable in. As such, I’m always looking to expand my collection of black wardrobe staples. So, imagine my delight when I saw H&M’s new fall assortment, which is chock-full of pieces in my favorite color.
The new drop, out today, is the second of the brand’s three core Autumn/Winter 2025 collections. I’ve actually been obsessing over these pieces since they debuted at the brand’s London Fashion Week show. It was a fitting backdrop, since the (mostly) monochromatic assortment is inspired by ‘90s grunge and Britpop. Alex Consani and Vittoria Ceretti star in the late-night campaign, which only solidifies the vibe.
Just because the color palette is limited doesn't mean there's not visual interest. The pieces are adorned with punky, belted details and silver hardware. Plus, H&M weaves in different textures, such as faux fur and leather, that add dimension. The effect is a club-girl-meets-coolest-mom-at-school-pickup energy.
Ahead, I pulled the 27 must-haves from the collection that you need to shop before they (inevitably) sell out.
Shop H&M's New Fall Collection
I have a longtime love of knee-high boots—this over-the-knee style feels so cool.
