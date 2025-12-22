I broke my ankle when I was 19, and heels have been tough for me ever since. I tend to wear sneakers on most occasions, but have had a hard time finding holiday party-ready footwear. I've spent countless hours looking for, trying, and testing chic, trendy styles that are comfortable enough to wear for a night of dancing.

Ahead, I'm breaking down the six shoe silhouettes I've come to rely on whenever I want to feel a little dressier. From festive ballet flats and mule slippers to wedges and dainty kitten heels, these styles will help you look cute all winter long, without any (or with very little, at least) pain. Now that's a holiday miracle.

Kitten Heels

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I used to think kitten heels were reserved for elegant Upper East Side grandmas, but I now find myself reaching for them at every possible moment. There are options that feel dressy enough for a winter wedding while still casual enough for a party at your friend's apartment.

Heeled Boots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I'm a boots aficionado, so you can trust me when I say that investing in a good heeled boot will make holiday party season a lot smoother.

Wedges

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wedges have been brought back to life from the early aughts graveyard, and my ankles have never been happier. Far more comfortable than stilettos, they're your go-to for a long night of dancing.

Chic Slippers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Marie Claire's Beauty Director Hannah Baxter got me hooked on chic slipper shoes. She wears them constantly, so I'm taking notes for my own holiday outfits. I would personally style them with a velvet suit for peak cozy-dressing potential.

Festive Flats

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You can find a ballet flat that fits your every mood and holiday party vibe. Silk and patent leather make them feel a little more formal, while sparkly details add volume and interest.

Chunky Heels

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's been a while since I swapped my stilettos for chunky heels, which distribute your weight more evenly across a larger surface area. It makes the whole experience more comfortable overall, so I've never looked back.