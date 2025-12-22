I Can’t Bear Uncomfortable Heels—6 Party-Ready Shoes I’m Wearing Instead
Make pain a thing of the past.
I broke my ankle when I was 19, and heels have been tough for me ever since. I tend to wear sneakers on most occasions, but have had a hard time finding holiday party-ready footwear. I've spent countless hours looking for, trying, and testing chic, trendy styles that are comfortable enough to wear for a night of dancing.
Ahead, I'm breaking down the six shoe silhouettes I've come to rely on whenever I want to feel a little dressier. From festive ballet flats and mule slippers to wedges and dainty kitten heels, these styles will help you look cute all winter long, without any (or with very little, at least) pain. Now that's a holiday miracle.
Kitten Heels
I used to think kitten heels were reserved for elegant Upper East Side grandmas, but I now find myself reaching for them at every possible moment. There are options that feel dressy enough for a winter wedding while still casual enough for a party at your friend's apartment.
Heeled Boots
I'm a boots aficionado, so you can trust me when I say that investing in a good heeled boot will make holiday party season a lot smoother.
Wedges
Wedges have been brought back to life from the early aughts graveyard, and my ankles have never been happier. Far more comfortable than stilettos, they're your go-to for a long night of dancing.
Chic Slippers
Marie Claire's Beauty Director Hannah Baxter got me hooked on chic slipper shoes. She wears them constantly, so I'm taking notes for my own holiday outfits. I would personally style them with a velvet suit for peak cozy-dressing potential.
Festive Flats
You can find a ballet flat that fits your every mood and holiday party vibe. Silk and patent leather make them feel a little more formal, while sparkly details add volume and interest.
Chunky Heels
It's been a while since I swapped my stilettos for chunky heels, which distribute your weight more evenly across a larger surface area. It makes the whole experience more comfortable overall, so I've never looked back.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.