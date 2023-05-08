Princess Beatrice Dressed Like a Full-Blown Disney Princess at the Coronation, And I Can't Get Over Her Look

Princess Kate tends to generate the most headlines with her always spot-on royal fashion, but that doesn't mean other members of the Royal Family don't sometimes give her a run for her money when it comes to event dressing (hi, Lady Louise!).
Take Princess Beatrice, for example. In the past year or so, the royal has served up a stunning Alice + Olivia skirt set for the brand's London opening, a romantic floral Reformation number for the Chelsea Flower Show, and a casual concert-going look at the legendary Glastonbury Festival.
And at King Charles' coronation this past weekend, Beatrice more than kept her streak of Very Good Outfits going.
The royal looked like a straight-up Disney princess in a hot pink dress by Beulah and a golden headband by Emily London, topping off the look with skin-toned pumps and a bedazzled clutch.
The dress was a a puff-sleeve midi with a matching belt cinching at the waist and a simple A-line skirt. Not only did it look beautiful on the King's niece, but it also has a double significance: First, it's named the Sienna, which just so happens to be Beatrice's daughter's name.
More importantly, though, the dress' label, Beulah, is a brand dedicated to fighting against modern slavery, by helping vulnerable women to "gain meaningful employment." Incidentally, this cause is one which is actively championed by Beatrice's younger sister, Princess Eugenie.
You can shop Beatrice's look below, though her headpiece is out of stock in the color she wore.
Meanwhile, Eugenie—who is expecting her second child—beautifully complemented her sister's outfit in tones of navy. Can you say power duo?
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
