Princess Beatrice's Glastonbury Festival Look Is a Lesson in Casual Summer Dressing

Princess Beatrice of York attends Mazi's Summer Party with guest of honor Eugenie Niarchos, Venyx World, on June 24, 2014 in London, England.
(Image credit: Photo by David M. Benett / Getty)
Princess Beatrice isn't going to let such a small detail as "being a royal" stop her from having fun, OK?

She and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi lived it up over the weekend at England's most legendary music festival, Glastonbury, which is world-famous for both its legendary lineups and for its enviable fashion moments.

Beatrice didn't go for a Coachella-ready dazzling 'fit while attending the festival on Sunday, but she did go for a very cute, very casual, and decently affordable ensemble that you can copy for your festival dressing needs, should you wish to.

In photos published by the Daily Mail, Beatrice can be seen enjoying some festival food in a cardboard container. She's rocking a denim shirt dress by River Island (opens in new tab), a black bomber jacket by H&M (opens in new tab), a black Rebecca Minkoff Mini MAC purse (opens in new tab), and white sneakers by Thousand Fell (opens in new tab). You can shop her look below.

(opens in new tab)

River Island Blue Denim Mini Shirt Dress

(opens in new tab)

H&M Oversized Bomber Jacket

(opens in new tab)

Thousand Fell Lace-Up W

(opens in new tab)

Rebecca Minkoff Mini MAC Convertible Cross-Body Handbag

The Mapelli Mozzis were also spotted enjoying some musical events on Saturday at Glastonbury, when the princess wore an olive green button-up jacket dress paired with the same Rebecca Minkoff handbag.

Beatrice has established herself as something of a force in fashion in recent months, most notably when she attended the Alice + Olivia London flagship store opening in a white tweed ensemble from the label.

alice + olivia By Stacey Bendet Dinner Celebrating New Bruton Street Store In London

(Image credit: Photo by David M. Benett / Getty)

She also stunned in a blue and white floral dress from Reformation at the Chelsea Flower Show last month. Can't wait to see what looks she comes up with next!

Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are given a tour during a visit to The Chelsea Flower Show 2022 at the Royal Hospital Chelsea on May 23, 2022 in London, England. The Chelsea Flower Show returns to its usual place in the horticultural calendar after being cancelled in 2020 and postponed in 2021 due to the Covid pandemic. This year sees the Show celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and also a theme of calm and mindfulness running through the garden designs.

(Image credit: Photo by Dan Kitwood / Getty)
