Princess Beatrice's Glastonbury Festival Look Is a Lesson in Casual Summer Dressing

Princess Beatrice isn't going to let such a small detail as "being a royal" stop her from having fun, OK?

She and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi lived it up over the weekend at England's most legendary music festival, Glastonbury, which is world-famous for both its legendary lineups and for its enviable fashion moments.

Beatrice didn't go for a Coachella-ready dazzling 'fit while attending the festival on Sunday, but she did go for a very cute, very casual, and decently affordable ensemble that you can copy for your festival dressing needs, should you wish to.

In photos published by the Daily Mail, Beatrice can be seen enjoying some festival food in a cardboard container. She's rocking a denim shirt dress by River Island (opens in new tab), a black bomber jacket by H&M (opens in new tab), a black Rebecca Minkoff Mini MAC purse (opens in new tab), and white sneakers by Thousand Fell (opens in new tab). You can shop her look below.

The Mapelli Mozzis were also spotted enjoying some musical events on Saturday at Glastonbury, when the princess wore an olive green button-up jacket dress paired with the same Rebecca Minkoff handbag.

Beatrice has established herself as something of a force in fashion in recent months, most notably when she attended the Alice + Olivia London flagship store opening in a white tweed ensemble from the label.

(Image credit: Photo by David M. Benett / Getty)

She also stunned in a blue and white floral dress from Reformation at the Chelsea Flower Show last month. Can't wait to see what looks she comes up with next!