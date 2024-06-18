While she didn't join Princess Kate at this year's Trooping the Colour, Princess Eugenie of York has had plenty of recent moments in the fashion spotlight. After making a stunning appearance at the "wedding of the decade" for Duke of Westminster Hugh Grosvenor and now Duchess of Westminster Olive Henson earlier this month, Eugenie is back on the style radar with yet another look to remember. The British royal's latest look subtly puts a summertime spin on none other than the classic little black dress.

On Monday, June 17, Princess Eugenie attended Fashion Trust Arabia's celebratory dinner in honor of the organization's 2023 prize winners at London's famed Claridges Hotel. For the late-night event, the princess wore a sleeveless, yet modestly chic, black dress. The maxi frock was pleated at the skirt and adorned with lettuce ruffles at the bodice and neckline. Eugenie's LBD for the evening also featured red and white flowers all over.

Princess Eugenie of York wore a classic black floral maxi dress to Fashion Trust Arabia's dinner in London. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 34-year-old styled her ensemble with a simple pair of matching pointed black pumps and a tiny black top handle bag for the final touch. Unfortunately, exact tags for her look weren't quite available at press time.

Zimmermann Sunray Picnic Pleated Chiffon Midi Dress $695 at Nordstrom

Eugenie let the florals do all the work, keeping her glam for the occasion to a minimum. She wore her thick brunette hair in thick curls. For her makeup, she went for dark eyeliner and a nude pink lip.

Princess Eugenie was seen throughout the night alongside Fashion Trust Arabia Co-Founder and Co-Chair Tania Fares and Sheikha Al-Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani. She also joined the 2023 Fashion Trust Arabia winners, including eveningwear designer Amir Al Kasm, Cynthia Merhej of the Lebanon-based brand Renaissance Renaissance, jewelry designer Katarina Tarazi, Omar Taha, and Lily Max.

Princess Eugenie styled the floral LBD with a classic pair of black pumps. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Eugenie has always been a fan of all things simple, but she's made a special case for classic silhouettes over the past month alone. Take a look at her wedding guest style at the Duke and Duchess of Westminster's nuptials earlier this June. For the occasion, Princess Eugenie stood out from a crowd of 400 guests in a moss green dress by British contemporary label Joseph. Her ensemble featured a long-sleeve V-neck knit top and an asymmetrical pleated skirt.

Earlier in June, Princess Eugenie attended the June 7 wedding of the Duke of Westminster and Olivia Henson in a green Joseph dress, Aquazzura pumps, and a slanted white cap. (Image credit: Getty Images)

She stuck true to the British royal family's fashion staples and coincidentally tapped into the fall 2024's rising "personality hat" trend— in this case, with a white slanted pillbox style hat designed by Emily London Millinery with a coordinating netted veil over the top. She paired her look with a studded white Anya Hindmarch clutch and nude criss-cross Aquazzura pumps—the same pair that Meghan Markle wore during her engagement announcement to Prince Harry in 2017.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Though Princess Eugenie's exact evening frock has yet to be ID’ed, there is luckily a bevy of floral LBDs on the market to choose from. Whether you're on the hunt for your next going-out piece or are looking for a forever closet gown to don for those special occasions, shop Princess Eugenie's black floral dress, ahead.

Shop LBDs Inspired by Princess Eugenie's Floral Dress