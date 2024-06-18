Princess Eugenie Remixes a Timeless Little Black Dress With Florals All Over
The British royal honored the 2023 FTA prize winners in a classic summertime staple.
While she didn't join Princess Kate at this year's Trooping the Colour, Princess Eugenie of York has had plenty of recent moments in the fashion spotlight. After making a stunning appearance at the "wedding of the decade" for Duke of Westminster Hugh Grosvenor and now Duchess of Westminster Olive Henson earlier this month, Eugenie is back on the style radar with yet another look to remember. The British royal's latest look subtly puts a summertime spin on none other than the classic little black dress.
On Monday, June 17, Princess Eugenie attended Fashion Trust Arabia's celebratory dinner in honor of the organization's 2023 prize winners at London's famed Claridges Hotel. For the late-night event, the princess wore a sleeveless, yet modestly chic, black dress. The maxi frock was pleated at the skirt and adorned with lettuce ruffles at the bodice and neckline. Eugenie's LBD for the evening also featured red and white flowers all over.
The 34-year-old styled her ensemble with a simple pair of matching pointed black pumps and a tiny black top handle bag for the final touch. Unfortunately, exact tags for her look weren't quite available at press time.
Eugenie let the florals do all the work, keeping her glam for the occasion to a minimum. She wore her thick brunette hair in thick curls. For her makeup, she went for dark eyeliner and a nude pink lip.
Princess Eugenie was seen throughout the night alongside Fashion Trust Arabia Co-Founder and Co-Chair Tania Fares and Sheikha Al-Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani. She also joined the 2023 Fashion Trust Arabia winners, including eveningwear designer Amir Al Kasm, Cynthia Merhej of the Lebanon-based brand Renaissance Renaissance, jewelry designer Katarina Tarazi, Omar Taha, and Lily Max.
Princess Eugenie has always been a fan of all things simple, but she's made a special case for classic silhouettes over the past month alone. Take a look at her wedding guest style at the Duke and Duchess of Westminster's nuptials earlier this June. For the occasion, Princess Eugenie stood out from a crowd of 400 guests in a moss green dress by British contemporary label Joseph. Her ensemble featured a long-sleeve V-neck knit top and an asymmetrical pleated skirt.
She stuck true to the British royal family's fashion staples and coincidentally tapped into the fall 2024's rising "personality hat" trend— in this case, with a white slanted pillbox style hat designed by Emily London Millinery with a coordinating netted veil over the top. She paired her look with a studded white Anya Hindmarch clutch and nude criss-cross Aquazzura pumps—the same pair that Meghan Markle wore during her engagement announcement to Prince Harry in 2017.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Though Princess Eugenie's exact evening frock has yet to be ID’ed, there is luckily a bevy of floral LBDs on the market to choose from. Whether you're on the hunt for your next going-out piece or are looking for a forever closet gown to don for those special occasions, shop Princess Eugenie's black floral dress, ahead.
Shop LBDs Inspired by Princess Eugenie's Floral Dress
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication.
India’s work at Marie Claire focuses on celebrity style, shopping, and cultural deep-dives on fashion trends. She also wears many (!) other hats, with her bylines also appearing in Architectural Digest, NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others. You can follow her on Instagram at @indiajde and Twitter (she refuses to call it X) at @india_roby.
-
Prince William Is “Determined” That His Kids Will Have a Different Childhood Experience Than He Did—One “More Modern and More Ideal”
Royal kids though they are, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are, after all, still kids.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
It Doesn't Get More High-Low Than Blake Lively's White Tank and $19K Jeans
She also found a way to do naked dressing with denim.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Team USA Has Never Looked So Stylish
Ralph Lauren is outfitting Olympic athletes in clever twists on its most iconic pieces.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Blake Lively Pairs $19,000 Cut-Out Valentino Jeans With the Most Basic White Tank
She also found a way to do naked dressing with denim.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Ralph Lauren's Team USA Uniforms for the 2024 Olympic Games Are So Much More Than Red, White, and Blue
Ralph Lauren is outfitting Olympic athletes in clever twists on its most iconic pieces.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Kaia Gerber's Celine Pilates Princess Uniform Really Is Fit for Royalty
The model is now the face of Celine's elevated Pilates gear.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence Remixes the Mary Janes Trend in the Most Laid-Back Way
Hint: It's a twist on the Mary Janes trend.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Selena Gomez Pairs Summer's Easiest Shirt Trend With Under-$100 Zara Sandals and a $3,200 Bag
Take notes for your next date night.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Angelina Jolie and Daughter Vivienne Celebrate Jolie's First Tonys Win in Matching Outfits
They're just the latest pair to coordinate on the carpet.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Princess Charlotte and Princess Kate Tackle Mother-Daughter Matching Their Way at Trooping the Colour
It's a meaningful moment for the family.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Nicole Kidman's Custom Nude Gown Pushes Naked Dressing to Its Limit
"Edginess is something I don't shy away from."
By Danielle Campoamor Published