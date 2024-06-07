Princess Eugenie's wedding guest style file now includes a reference to one of Meghan Markle's most memorable outfits and the heels she wore with it.
On Friday, June 7, Princess Eugenie joined her cousin, Prince William, to attend the nuptials of Duke of Westminster Hugh Grosvenor and Olivia Henson, now the Duchess of Westminster. At the so-called "society wedding of the decade," all eyes went first to the bride and groom: the Duke in a striking black tux, and Olivia Henson, in a wedding dress stitched with meaning.
Among the 400 guests reportedly in attendance, it's Princess Eugenie who stood out in a look worth copying. She took in the ceremony wearing a mossy green dress by British contemporary label Joseph, featuring an accordion pleated skirt, a V-neckline, and long sleeves. (Note: It's currently 40 percent off at Net-a-Porter, should you also need a wedding guest dress for spring or summer.)
While a ladylike, so-called "personality hat" trend just received a fresh dose of approval on the fall 2024 runways, they're a longtime staple at high society and royal weddings. Princess Eugenie accessorized with one of her most understated wedding hats to date: a slanted pillbox style by Emily London Millinery with a netted veil over the top. The royal coordinated her statement headwear with a tasseled cream clutch by Anya Hindmarch.
The true stars of Princess Eugenie's wedding guest look were a pair of nude Aquazzura pumps with criss-crossing straps. Aside from being a stately, versatile design to wear from event to event—thanks to the walkable heel and neutral colorway—they're also a subtle nod to Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.
Meghan Markle wore the same Aquazzura pumps, known as the "Matilde" style, to announce her engagement to Prince Harry in 2017. At the time, the former working royal paired her shoes with a cream wrap coat and green dress.
Aquazzura is a recurring character in the royals' (and royal adjacents') footwear wardrobes. Princess Eugenie, Princess Kate, Princess Beatrice, and Meghan Markle have all worn the label's pointed-toe pumps for everything from royal weddings to visits with philanthropies. Eugenie and Meghan's exact pumps are no longer carried by the designer, but similar styles are currently available.
Princess Eugenie was one of the few members of the British royal family in attendance at the Duke of Westminster and Olivia Henson's wedding. Prince William played a role in the ceremony; meanwhile, Prince Harry skipped the wedding to presumably avoid any drama amid an ongoing rift with his brother and his father, King Charles III. Princess Beatrice, who accompanied Princess Eugenie to a royal garden party two weeks ago, was also not present.
A larger portion of the royal family is expected to attend Trooping the Colour, the annual event celebrating the reigning British monarch's birthday, on June 15. In addition to seeing Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice in their best formalwear, some rumors are also swirling that Princess Kate, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment, may make a surprise appearance.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
