Just when you thought all of the good sales have swept past us during Black Friday, Reformation has come through to save the day. That's right—Reformation is throwing a winter sale with up to 40 percent off select styles just in time to get any last-minute holiday shopping in. Call it a true Christmas miracle as the brand hardly ever goes on sale, but when it does, you can bet us fashion lovers are shopping it. The who's who in the fashion crowd from celebrities, influencers, and editors are obsessed with the brand so I can guarantee this is a sale worth checking out. Taylor Swift, for one, has been spotted in Reformation on more than one occasion.

This isn't your average sale full of out-of-season pieces, either. Surprisingly enough, you can expect to find trendy fashion finds you can actually wear this season like sweater dresses, coats, and even cashmere sweaters on sale. Still in need of a holiday party outfit? Reformation's sale has got you covered there, too, with plenty of snazzy dresses.

While the good news is certainly the 40 percent off deal, the bad news is that there's no telling when the sale will end. So, you're best bet on scoring your favorite Reformation pieces is to stock up your cart as soon as possible. In fact, the satin slip skirt that was sitting in my cart sold out as I typed this. Ahead, shop our 15 favorite on-sale pieces I'm betting won't stay in stock for long, either.

Kerri Wrap Coat (Was $368) $221 at Reformation When it comes to outerwear, there's nothing more luxurious than a wool wrap coat. This wool-blend coat is the easiest way to exude quiet luxury this winter. Throw it on any outfit and you'll feel like a million bucks, guaranteed.

Bri Cashmere Cardigan (Was $398) $239 at Reformation Have you seen a cardigan as cozy as this one? I'm willing to bet no. Made of luxurious recycled cashmere, this cardigan will keep you wrapped in warm coziness all day. It's the kind of sweater to wear when you don't want to get out of bed, but have to.

Layla Silk Skirt (Was $198) $119 at Reformation A slip satin skirt is something I'll never tire of wearing. It's an easy piece to dress up or down with t-shirts, sweaters, heels, ankle boots—you name it, it works. This floral print feels especially timely for winter, but don't wait! Sizes were selling out while I still had the page open.

Winston Blazer (Was $278) $195 at Reformation As if you needed another reason to love this blazer, Taylor Swift counts herself a fan. Sure, hers may have been the plaid version, but you can still get a similar look to the star's for less. This beige shade is wearable in any season and is a great option to toss on with jeans when you don't know what to wear.

Mason Pant (Was $178) $107 at Reformation If you want to nail the quiet luxury vibe (cause let's be real, who doesn't), these pants are a necessary addition to your closet. Dress them up or down for whatever is on your agenda with a simple switch of your top and shoes. If this camel color isn't your taste, choose from five other on-sale shades.

Garrett Cashmere Cable Oversized Turtleneck (Was $298) $209 at Reformation I was tempted to put every one of Reformation's cashmere sweaters on this list—they're just so good. While I did hold back, this one absolutely made the cut. With its warm, soft, and cozy feel, I bet you're going to have a hard time taking this one off.

Reya Dress (Was $298) $209 at Reformation Every year around the holidays, I always see an acquaintance get proposed to, which means I'll likely have a wedding invitation in the mail sometime soon. To get a head start on my wedding guest dress, I'm thinking I'll add this pretty number to my cart while it's on sale. I'm especially loving the trans-seasonal dark floral print.

Cello Knit Top (Was $98) $59 at Reformation I'm refusing to believe Gen Z's theory that the "going out top and jeans" outfit formula is dead. How could I when a top as pretty as this exists? The off-the-shoulder neckline is simply to die for. To the dismay of younger people everywhere, I would wear this top with black jeans for a night out.

Daria Ultra High Rise Denim Maxi Skirt (Was $188) $132 at Reformation The long denim skirt reigned supreme over the fall, and I'm willing to bet it will continue it's reign throughout winter and spring, too. Throw it on with any of your go-to tops this winter and you'll instantly look more fashion-forward. The black version is on sale, too, in case you didn't noticed.

Sam Cotton Cashmere Oversized Crew Sweater (Was $248) $174 at Reformation Ever since I saw Chris Evans' sweater in Knives Out, I've been obsessed with cable knitwear. Yes, I know the movie came out years ago, but it's still iconic. This Reformation sweater has a similar look with a lightweight, chunky knit made with a soft cashmere blend.

Ballari Dress (Was $248) $174 at Reformation With the Ballari Dress, Reformation nailed date-night dressing to a T. The off-the-shoulder shows just the right amount of skin to be sexy and elegant. With its flowy skirt, you'll be much more comfortable, too, than in anything body-hugging.

Beckie Cashmere Collared Sweater (Was $248) $174 at Reformation I told you Reformation's cashmere is seriously good. Case in point: this collared sweater. The chic collar makes this especially office-ready, but I would throw this sweater on whenever you want to feel cozy, yet elevated. Choose from this camel shade or the black-striped version looks mighty appealing, too.

Alden Knit Dress ($178) $107 at Reformation Say hello to your new favorite holiday party dress! The silhouette may be simple, but this dress is perfectly festive with its metallic gold fabric, not to mention it has an extra flattering fit. This is one sale you won't want to wait on as several colorways are already selling out.

Talli Jacket (Was $368) $221 at Reformation It is my personal belief that you can never have too many winter coats and jackets. Different outfits call for different toppers and this is one jacket I swear you'll get plenty of wear from. It's roomy (perfect for layering sweaters underneath), warm, and goes with just about everything in your closet.

Jennita Cashmere Dress (Was $298) $179 at Reformation In the winter, a cute sweater dress like this what you should turn to when you are clueless on what to wear. Add some knee-hight boots, tights, and a belt if you're feeling fancy and you've got a chic winter outfit that works for every occasion. Did I mention this dress is cashmere?

Wallis Cashmere Midi Dress (Was $378) $227 at Reformation This is basically the longer version of Taylor Swift's mini sweater dress, only in a much more wearable color for everyday. You could wear this to work in the winter with boots or on a date night (or to.a holiday party) with heels.

Casette Silk Dress (Was $328) $230 at Reformation "I own this dress in red and have been eyeing it in other colors so I can wear it all year round. This sandy gold color is perfect for summer events and maybe even a wedding if you're in the bridal party. I simply cannot stop wearing mine because it looks so luxurious" — Julia Marzovilla, E-Commerce Editor