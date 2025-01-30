Renée Zellweger Radiates Rom-Com Prom Queen Vibes in a Hot Pink Vintage Balmain Gown
The 'Bridget Jones' star couldn't help but beam in her winning look.
Renée Zellweger looked very loved-up at London premiere of Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy. So much, in fact, that it gave serious credence to rumors that she might be engaged to boyfriend Ant Anstead.
But maybe that romantic glow was merely the flash of camera lights bouncing off her hot pink prom dress. It was a show-stopping look worthy of a rom-com icon's big comeback as she promotes the beloved movie franchise's fourth installment. Plucked from the Balmain archives, the shiny strapless design originally marched down the haute couture runway in Paris circa July 2000. More than two decades later, Zellweger is breathing new life and meaning into the piece with a perfectly executed red carpet pull. Truly, there could be no shade better suited to a press tour culminating in a Valentine’s Day release date. The silhouette, too, deserves a shout-out. Zellweger has worn lots of column dresses in her day, as I'm sure stylist Petra Flannery can personally attest. But here, the addition of a dramatic train lends freshness to her signature look.
For a double dose of sheen, the star mirrored the color of her vintage gown with a set of metallic pink Christian Louboutin Miss Z pumps. The shoe is a spinoff of Zendaya's favorite So Kate style, with one crucial difference: a wider toe-box meant to offer a modest increase in comfort and wearability.
Less than a month ago, the star embraced the pixie cut trend for the February cover of British Vogue. After debuting a boyish hair transformation inspired by David Bowie as well as the gamine crops she sported throughout the 2000s, Zellweger pulled a fast one and showed up to the premiere with cascading low ponytail.
It seems everything's coming up roses for the 55-year-old star, and I couldn't be happier to see her finally get her flowers.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
