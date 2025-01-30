Renée Zellweger Radiates Rom-Com Prom Queen Vibes in a Hot Pink Vintage Balmain Gown

Renée Zellweger looked very loved-up at London premiere of Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy. So much, in fact, that it gave serious credence to rumors that she might be engaged to boyfriend Ant Anstead.

But maybe that romantic glow was merely the flash of camera lights bouncing off her hot pink prom dress. It was a show-stopping look worthy of a rom-com icon's big comeback as she promotes the beloved movie franchise's fourth installment. Plucked from the Balmain archives, the shiny strapless design originally marched down the haute couture runway in Paris circa July 2000. More than two decades later, Zellweger is breathing new life and meaning into the piece with a perfectly executed red carpet pull. Truly, there could be no shade better suited to a press tour culminating in a Valentine’s Day release date. The silhouette, too, deserves a shout-out. Zellweger has worn lots of column dresses in her day, as I'm sure stylist Petra Flannery can personally attest. But here, the addition of a dramatic train lends freshness to her signature look.

Renée Zellweger poses in a strapless hot pink vintage Balmain gown with a train. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For a double dose of sheen, the star mirrored the color of her vintage gown with a set of metallic pink Christian Louboutin Miss Z pumps. The shoe is a spinoff of Zendaya's favorite So Kate style, with one crucial difference: a wider toe-box meant to offer a modest increase in comfort and wearability.

Renée Zellweger accessorizes her gown with metallic hot pink Miss Z pumps from Christian Louboutin. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Less than a month ago, the star embraced the pixie cut trend for the February cover of British Vogue. After debuting a boyish hair transformation inspired by David Bowie as well as the gamine crops she sported throughout the 2000s, Zellweger pulled a fast one and showed up to the premiere with cascading low ponytail.

Renée Zellweger styles her blonde hair in a low ponytail with a deep side-part. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It seems everything's coming up roses for the 55-year-old star, and I couldn't be happier to see her finally get her flowers.