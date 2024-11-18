Zendaya Hosts a "Zendaya Double Feature" in Her Signature Louboutin Pumps and a Totally Sheer Top

The only person Zendaya had to outshine at her latest event was herself.

On Nov. 16, Zendaya hosted a "Zendaya Double Feature" on the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, California. For a movie night starring her two 2024 projects—Challengers and Dune: Part Two—Z and stylist Law Roach built a sheer look from the ground up, beginning with her signature "So Kate" Louboutin pumps.

For those who haven't feverishly tracked Zendaya's style over the years, the star's Louboutin collections have almost entirely revolved around the towering So Kates since her Disney days. She wears these classic leather pumps for nearly every red carpet and talk show appearance—an intentional move Roach made to ensure his star client looked the part. They're so synonymous with her Hollywood styling, Louboutin is releasing a "Miss Z" pump in her honor next year.

Zendaya outside a theater on the Warner Bros. lot to host a double feature of her own movies

Zendaya hosted a Nov. 16 double feature of her own films on the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, CA.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

a pair of blush louboutin heels in front of a plain backdrop
Christian Louboutin So Kate Patent Pointed-Toe Red Sole Pump

The "Zendaya Double Feature" was, for all intents and purposes, a movie night. So Z took her signature, formal shoes in a casual direction. She went monochrome in a sheer pink cardigan with a matching strapless bralette underneath. A pair of satin cargo pants in the same mauve-pink shade also coordinated with her sky-high heels, and tied the entire look in a blush bow. The short bob she's been wearing to model oversize winter coats and cozy sweaters with Robert Pattinson on the set of their new movie was filled out with curly extensions in a wine-red shade. And at her fingertips, Z displayed a fresh naked manicure.

Zendaya in front of her Challengers movie poster wearing a see through top and silk pants

Zendaya attended the screening, and answered questions from Dune director Denis Villeneuve, in a sheer top and satin cargo pants.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Raw-Cut Mesh Shirt
Forte Forte Raw-Cut Mesh Shirt

Lapointe Satin Tapered Pleated Pant
Lapointe Satin Tapered Pleated Pant

After Zendaya's hits from the year were played, she participated in an onstage Q&A session about both films—and got particularly candid about Challengers. "To this day, I still don't quite understand her intentions," Zendaya said about her character, Tashi Duncan, in a pivotal scene.

Zendaya in front of a double feature marquee wearing a sheer top and silk cargo pants

Zendaya paired her laid-back (for her) movie night outfit with her signature Christian Louboutin "So Kate" pumps.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zendaya's sheer look was a relaxed counterpart to the floor-length gowns and cut-out naked dresses worn by the likes of Jennifer Lawrence and Jennifer Lopez, just down the road at the 2024 Governors Awards this weekend. As far as ways to start awards season, Z's comfy twist on her signature Louboutins was certainly a way to avoid the red carpet outfit anxiety she opened up about in a recent interview. When you're wearing shoes you've owned for decades and elevated pajamas, at a screening starring some of your best work, how could you be anything but calm and collected?

