Zendaya Hosts a "Zendaya Double Feature" in Her Signature Louboutin Pumps and a Totally Sheer Top
She's the star of the night and the screen.
The only person Zendaya had to outshine at her latest event was herself.
On Nov. 16, Zendaya hosted a "Zendaya Double Feature" on the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, California. For a movie night starring her two 2024 projects—Challengers and Dune: Part Two—Z and stylist Law Roach built a sheer look from the ground up, beginning with her signature "So Kate" Louboutin pumps.
For those who haven't feverishly tracked Zendaya's style over the years, the star's Louboutin collections have almost entirely revolved around the towering So Kates since her Disney days. She wears these classic leather pumps for nearly every red carpet and talk show appearance—an intentional move Roach made to ensure his star client looked the part. They're so synonymous with her Hollywood styling, Louboutin is releasing a "Miss Z" pump in her honor next year.
The "Zendaya Double Feature" was, for all intents and purposes, a movie night. So Z took her signature, formal shoes in a casual direction. She went monochrome in a sheer pink cardigan with a matching strapless bralette underneath. A pair of satin cargo pants in the same mauve-pink shade also coordinated with her sky-high heels, and tied the entire look in a blush bow. The short bob she's been wearing to model oversize winter coats and cozy sweaters with Robert Pattinson on the set of their new movie was filled out with curly extensions in a wine-red shade. And at her fingertips, Z displayed a fresh naked manicure.
After Zendaya's hits from the year were played, she participated in an onstage Q&A session about both films—and got particularly candid about Challengers. "To this day, I still don't quite understand her intentions," Zendaya said about her character, Tashi Duncan, in a pivotal scene.
Zendaya's sheer look was a relaxed counterpart to the floor-length gowns and cut-out naked dresses worn by the likes of Jennifer Lawrence and Jennifer Lopez, just down the road at the 2024 Governors Awards this weekend. As far as ways to start awards season, Z's comfy twist on her signature Louboutins was certainly a way to avoid the red carpet outfit anxiety she opened up about in a recent interview. When you're wearing shoes you've owned for decades and elevated pajamas, at a screening starring some of your best work, how could you be anything but calm and collected?
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
