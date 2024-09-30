Rihanna Styles Leggings the Most Rihanna Way: With Sunglasses, a Giant Fur Stole, and Puma Sneakers

History will remember this moment.

Rihanna celebrates Fenty Beauty &amp; Fenty Skin at Goya Studios on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California wearing a green sequin top and a glossy red lip
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kelsey Stiegman
By
published
in News

One day, fashion historians will refer back to the evening of Sept. 29, 2024, as the moment Rihanna made leggings-as-pants cooler than they'd ever been.

Millennials will long remember the days when Victoria's Secret stretchy pants dominated the fashion scene. We wore them with rainbow-colored button-ups, tunic sweaters, and going-out tops from Express. They worked just as well for a school presentation as they did for date night or your first day at a new internship. Though those days are long behind us, they're also very much present—thanks to millennial icon Rihanna.

The "Diamonds" singer stepped out on Sunday for a late-night dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles wearing her best leggings in classic black. Her high-low styling leaned more sporty, with a smattering of workout classics from athleisure brand Puma. She wore a striped zip-up from the brand and broke up the all-black look with a pair of tan suede Speedcats.

The pop star made her casual look feel decidedly Rihanna, however, with glam-luxe accessories. The final touches included big square-frame sunglasses and a long faux fur stole in solid black, which she clutched around herself like an Old Hollywood movie star.

Singer Rihanna was seen enjoying a five-hour-long late-night dinner with pals Jason Lee (CEO of Hollywood Unlocked) and Marlo Hampton (Reality TV personality from The Real Housewives of Atlanta) at the Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi. Rihanna was dressed in full fur, paired with Gucci sunglasses and Puma sneakers, for the dinner in Santa Monica.

Rihanna wears black leggings and a fur stole while out in LA.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Puma Women's Piping Track Jacket
Puma Women's Piping Track Jacket

Never Better Full Length Leggings
Never Better Full Length Leggings

Puma Women's Karmen II Idol Sneaker
Puma Women's Karmen II Idol Sneaker

Faux Fur Pull Through Scarf
Elie Tahari Faux Fur Pull Through Scarf

Rihanna's sporty footwear choice has become a popular celebrity option as of late. Puma's cherry red style has been buzzing among style stars like Emily Ratajkowski and Dua Lipa (who has been spotted wearing the black version, as well).

Rihanna attends the FENTY x PUMA Creeper Phatty Earth Tone Launch Party at Tobacco Dock on April 17, 2024 in London, England

To celebrate the relaunch of her platform Creepers, Rihanna wore a taupe style with a matching two-piece suit and wool coat.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With the re-launch of her iconic Fenty Puma Creepers—the product that first launched the Fenty name—it seems natural that Rihanna would wear the athletic brand from head to toe. As for her leggings-and-fur-stole pairing? That's a combination only she could dream up.

Topics
Rihanna
Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸