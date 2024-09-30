One day, fashion historians will refer back to the evening of Sept. 29, 2024, as the moment Rihanna made leggings-as-pants cooler than they'd ever been.

Millennials will long remember the days when Victoria's Secret stretchy pants dominated the fashion scene. We wore them with rainbow-colored button-ups, tunic sweaters, and going-out tops from Express. They worked just as well for a school presentation as they did for date night or your first day at a new internship. Though those days are long behind us, they're also very much present—thanks to millennial icon Rihanna.

The "Diamonds" singer stepped out on Sunday for a late-night dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles wearing her best leggings in classic black. Her high-low styling leaned more sporty, with a smattering of workout classics from athleisure brand Puma. She wore a striped zip-up from the brand and broke up the all-black look with a pair of tan suede Speedcats.

The pop star made her casual look feel decidedly Rihanna, however, with glam-luxe accessories. The final touches included big square-frame sunglasses and a long faux fur stole in solid black, which she clutched around herself like an Old Hollywood movie star.

Rihanna wears black leggings and a fur stole while out in LA. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Rihanna's sporty footwear choice has become a popular celebrity option as of late. Puma's cherry red style has been buzzing among style stars like Emily Ratajkowski and Dua Lipa (who has been spotted wearing the black version, as well).

To celebrate the relaunch of her platform Creepers, Rihanna wore a taupe style with a matching two-piece suit and wool coat. (Image credit: Getty Images)

With the re-launch of her iconic Fenty Puma Creepers—the product that first launched the Fenty name—it seems natural that Rihanna would wear the athletic brand from head to toe. As for her leggings-and-fur-stole pairing? That's a combination only she could dream up.