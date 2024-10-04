Rihanna Wears A$AP Rocky's Favorite $4,500 Bag With Tighty Whities and a Fur Cape on His Birthday
Happy birthday, indeed.
When you're dating Rihanna, every day is your birthday. But even so, the "Birthday Cake" singer chose to celebrate her boyfriend's 36th in style, with a look that featured subtle nods to A$AP Rocky.
Like any good girlfriend, Rihanna went the undergarments-as-clothes route for her partner's Oct. 3 birthday. But in typical Riri fashion, she put her own unique twist on the spicy style. Instead of your usual black lace lingerie, the Fenty Beauty mogul slipped on a pair of tighty whities, styling them with a matching ribbed tank top that may or may not have been stolen from A$AP himself.
That alone was utterly iconic, but Rihanna just kept the sartorial surprises coming. Adding a bit of coverage to her no-pants look, she topped with a cowhide cape covered in speckles and spots. Playing up the animal print theme, she styled it with a pair of matching calfskin Pumas (she and A$AP both have collabs with the athletic brand). One thing about Riri: she loves a good fur moment.
The final accessory—a dark chocolate Bottega Veneta Sardine bag—was a clear nod to her man, who is a longtime Bottega boy. After wearing the brand regularly for years, A$AP starred in one of their campaigns last December.
Last month, the rapper sat front row at the label's Spring 2025 Ready to Wear show at Milan Fashion Week carrying a Sardine bag of his own. Adding a high-fashion element to his gray two-piece suit, A$AP toted a red and yellow snakeskin iteration and wore ruby jewels to match.
Give these two a joint campaign ASAP.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
