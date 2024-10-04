When you're dating Rihanna, every day is your birthday. But even so, the "Birthday Cake" singer chose to celebrate her boyfriend's 36th in style, with a look that featured subtle nods to A$AP Rocky.

Like any good girlfriend, Rihanna went the undergarments-as-clothes route for her partner's Oct. 3 birthday. But in typical Riri fashion, she put her own unique twist on the spicy style. Instead of your usual black lace lingerie, the Fenty Beauty mogul slipped on a pair of tighty whities, styling them with a matching ribbed tank top that may or may not have been stolen from A$AP himself.

That alone was utterly iconic, but Rihanna just kept the sartorial surprises coming. Adding a bit of coverage to her no-pants look, she topped with a cowhide cape covered in speckles and spots. Playing up the animal print theme, she styled it with a pair of matching calfskin Pumas (she and A$AP both have collabs with the athletic brand). One thing about Riri: she loves a good fur moment.

Rihanna wears a cowhide cape and white bikini briefs while out in NYC on A$AP Rocky's 36th birthday. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The final accessory—a dark chocolate Bottega Veneta Sardine bag—was a clear nod to her man, who is a longtime Bottega boy. After wearing the brand regularly for years, A$AP starred in one of their campaigns last December.

Last month, the rapper sat front row at the label's Spring 2025 Ready to Wear show at Milan Fashion Week carrying a Sardine bag of his own. Adding a high-fashion element to his gray two-piece suit, A$AP toted a red and yellow snakeskin iteration and wore ruby jewels to match.

A$AP Rocky carries a snakeskin Sardine bag at Bottega Veneta's Milan Fashion Week show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Give these two a joint campaign ASAP.