When you're dating Rihanna, every day is your birthday. But even so, the "Birthday Cake" singer chose to celebrate her boyfriend's 36th in style, with a look that featured subtle nods to A$AP Rocky.

Like any good girlfriend, Rihanna went the undergarments-as-clothes route for her partner's Oct. 3 birthday. But in typical Riri fashion, she put her own unique twist on the spicy style. Instead of your usual black lace lingerie, the Fenty Beauty mogul slipped on a pair of tighty whities, styling them with a matching ribbed tank top that may or may not have been stolen from A$AP himself.

That alone was utterly iconic, but Rihanna just kept the sartorial surprises coming. Adding a bit of coverage to her no-pants look, she topped with a cowhide cape covered in speckles and spots. Playing up the animal print theme, she styled it with a pair of matching calfskin Pumas (she and A$AP both have collabs with the athletic brand). One thing about Riri: she loves a good fur moment.

Rihanna stuns once again in NYC with an oversized cowhide print coat over her underwear, a brown quilted handbag with gold chain detailing, and matching lace-up heels. Gold accessories add a touch of glam, with her hair styled up to highlight the look.

Rihanna wears a cowhide cape and white bikini briefs while out in NYC on A$AP Rocky's 36th birthday.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

By Anthropologie Long Shaggy Coat
Long Shaggy Coat

Puma Mayze Leopard Summer Melon/puma Team Gold 7 B (m)
Puma Mayze Leopard

The final accessory—a dark chocolate Bottega Veneta Sardine bag—was a clear nod to her man, who is a longtime Bottega boy. After wearing the brand regularly for years, A$AP starred in one of their campaigns last December.

Sardine in Bitter Chocolate
Sardine Bag in Bitter Chocolate

Last month, the rapper sat front row at the label's Spring 2025 Ready to Wear show at Milan Fashion Week carrying a Sardine bag of his own. Adding a high-fashion element to his gray two-piece suit, A$AP toted a red and yellow snakeskin iteration and wore ruby jewels to match.

ASAP Rocky at Bottega Veneta RTW Spring 2025 as part of Milan Ready to Wear Fashion Week on September 21, 2024 in Milan, Italy carrying a red snakeskin sardine bag

A$AP Rocky carries a snakeskin Sardine bag at Bottega Veneta's Milan Fashion Week show.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Give these two a joint campaign ASAP.

