Rihanna Levels Up Her Humble Black Puffer With a Designer Denim Trend and Double Chanel Bags
She just doubled up on outings with her double Chanel bags.
What do you get if you double the appearances of double Chanel bags in a matter of just a few short days? For the solution to this bit of fashion math, look no further than Rihanna's Friday night dinner outfit.
The Fenty Beauty founder was spotted leaving dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on Friday, Mar. 21 and, for anyone who happened to see snaps of her Wednesday street style, it felt a little like seeing double thanks to the singer's decision to take her iconic Twin Chanel bags out for a second time this week.
Rihanna's archival Chanel bags are one of the brand's most coveted styles—the fabled Twin Bags, a design that features Chanel's classic Flap Bag, accessorized with another, smaller version for a truly unique double-bag moment that gives so much pure 1990s energy, it almost feels like you're viewing the whole look through a time machine.
For her second double Chanel bags outing, Rihanna crafted the kind of overall aesthetic that only she seems to be able to manage by layering her Balenciaga black puffer with a trendy pair of extra wide-leg jeans that look like she pulled them straight off a runway and accessorized with a pair of pointed toe heels, a pair of Bottega Veneta Pilot Frame Sunglasses, and, of course, the aforementioned Twin Chanel bags (which sells for anywhere from $8,000 to $13,000 on the resale market, if you're interested in starting a dedicated savings account or earmarking a portion of your future lottery winnings for your own).
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kayleigh Roberts is a freelance writer and editor with over 10 years of professional experience covering entertainment of all genres, from new movie and TV releases to nostalgia, and celebrity news. Her byline has appeared in Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, The Atlantic, Allure, Entertainment Weekly, MTV, Bustle, Refinery29, Girls’ Life Magazine, Just Jared, and Tiger Beat, among other publications. She's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
-
Why Fans Think Selena Gomez’s New Songs "You Said You Were Sorry" and \201cHow Does It Feel To Be Forgotten" Are About Justin Bieber
The songs have lyrics like "happy without you," and \201cyou’re so embarrassing."
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Zendaya’s Half-Sister Says She's Worried She Won’t Be Invited to Her Wedding to Tom Holland Over a Family Rift
The rift has nothing to do with Holland, who the whole family apparently loves.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Prince Harry’s Ex, Cressida Bonas, Is Launching a Podcast and Princess Eugenie Is Already Lined Up as a Guest
Other famous faces in the podcast's launch announcement video include Kate Winslet, Mary Berry, and Camilla Alves McConaughey.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Rihanna Styles Two of Chanel's Rarest Archival Bags With Puma Sneakers and a Baseball Jersey
These twin totes are extremely rare.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Rihanna's 2025 Twist on the Nostalgic Jelly Sandal Trend Includes Diamond Anklets and a Backless T-Shirt
Accessorized with diamond anklets, naturally.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Rihanna Layers the Bulky Bomber Jacket Trend With a Sheer Skirt and Diamond Choker
The "Diamonds" singer put her best thigh forward at a hip-hop music festival.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Supermodels Agree This Resurgent 2025 Sneaker Trend Is Serious Competition for the Adidas Samba
Emily Ratajkowski joins Rihanna and Dua Lipa in approving the trend.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Rihanna Pairs Her New Fenty x Puma Sneaker With a Bikini Top and Baseball Jersey
With a look that's classic Rihanna.
By Kelsey Stiegman Last updated
-
Rihanna Pulls a Kendrick Lamar, Styling Celine Flare Jeans With a Leather Jacket and Vintage Fendi Bag
It's the last pair we expected her to wear.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Rihanna Styles a Rare Vintage Fendi Bag With an Oversize Coat and Pointed-Toe Boots for Dinner at Giorgio Baldi
The Fenty Beauty founder's bag collection is unmatched.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Rihanna Replaces a Standard Suitcase With Three Louis Vuitton and Dior Travel Bags
Talk about flying first class.
By Halie LeSavage Published