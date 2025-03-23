Rihanna Levels Up Her Humble Black Puffer With a Designer Denim Trend and Double Chanel Bags

What do you get if you double the appearances of double Chanel bags in a matter of just a few short days? For the solution to this bit of fashion math, look no further than Rihanna 's Friday night dinner outfit.

The Fenty Beauty founder was spotted leaving dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on Friday, Mar. 21 and, for anyone who happened to see snaps of her Wednesday street style, it felt a little like seeing double thanks to the singer's decision to take her iconic Twin Chanel bags out for a second time this week.

Rihanna layered her Balenciaga black puffer with extra wide-leg jeans, pointed toe heels, and Chanel bags for a dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. (Image credit: BACKGRID)

Rihanna's archival Chanel bags are one of the brand's most coveted styles—the fabled Twin Bags , a design that features Chanel's classic Flap Bag, accessorized with another, smaller version for a truly unique double-bag moment that gives so much pure 1990s energy, it almost feels like you're viewing the whole look through a time machine.

For her second double Chanel bags outing, Rihanna crafted the kind of overall aesthetic that only she seems to be able to manage by layering her Balenciaga black puffer with a trendy pair of extra wide-leg jeans that look like she pulled them straight off a runway and accessorized with a pair of pointed toe heels, a pair of Bottega Veneta Pilot Frame Sunglasses, and, of course, the aforementioned Twin Chanel bags (which sells for anywhere from $8,000 to $13,000 on the resale market, if you're interested in starting a dedicated savings account or earmarking a portion of your future lottery winnings for your own).

