Rihanna Upgrades Her Favorite $5,900 Bottega Bag on New Year's Eve With a Bomber Jacket and Thigh-High Leather Boots

She doesn't need sparkle to shine.

Rihanna was seen celebrating New Year’s Eve at a cozy local bar in New York City wearing a leather jacket and boots with a bottega veneta bag
(Image credit: Backgrid)
If there's one person on earth who can roll up to a New Year's Eve party, totally sparkle-less, and still upstage everyone in the room, it's Robyn Rihanna Fenty. The beauty mogul rarely plays by fashion's rules, and evidently, that dressing ethos even applies to major holidays.

On Dec. 31, Rihanna was photographed outside an NYC bar celebrating the start of 2025 alongside her partner, A$AP Rocky. As stated, the woman was completely devoid of festive glitz, instead wearing an outfit comprised totally of noir leather.

As one of Hollywood's most exciting dressers, she, of course, still found ways to make the all-black look feel interesting—namely through exaggerated silhouettes and varying textures. Tapping into fashion's leather bomber jacket trend, she sported an oversized version in lieu of a traditional cocktail dress. Her footwear was likewise voluminous: a pair of slouchy $1,995 Amina Muaddi boots that hit mid-thigh.

Rihanna was seen celebrating New Year’s Eve at a cozy local bar in New York City wearing a leather jacket and boots with a bottega veneta bag

Rihanna wears black leather from head to toe, while out in NYC for New Year's Eve.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Though she didn't abide by the rules and regulations of the day, Rihanna did stay true to the dressing standards that matter: her own. When it came time to choose accessories, she employed her favorite designer, toting Bottega Veneta's glossy Kalimero Mini Bucket Bag.

Kalimero Mini Bucket Bag
Bottega Veneta Kalimero Mini Bucket Bag

The $5,900 design is a new favorite of Rihanna's, with the star breaking it out multiple times in recent weeks. The Saturday before, for example, she used the same patent leather bucket bag to elevate a casual-cool 'fit, styling it with gray jeans and a matching hoodie.

Rihanna is seen on December 28, 2024 in New York City wearing a fur hat and bottega veneta boots

She wore the same Bottega Veneta bag on Dec. 28, with a laid-back streetwear look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

New year, same bag.

