Rihanna Upgrades Her Favorite $5,900 Bottega Bag on New Year's Eve With a Bomber Jacket and Thigh-High Leather Boots
She doesn't need sparkle to shine.
If there's one person on earth who can roll up to a New Year's Eve party, totally sparkle-less, and still upstage everyone in the room, it's Robyn Rihanna Fenty. The beauty mogul rarely plays by fashion's rules, and evidently, that dressing ethos even applies to major holidays.
On Dec. 31, Rihanna was photographed outside an NYC bar celebrating the start of 2025 alongside her partner, A$AP Rocky. As stated, the woman was completely devoid of festive glitz, instead wearing an outfit comprised totally of noir leather.
As one of Hollywood's most exciting dressers, she, of course, still found ways to make the all-black look feel interesting—namely through exaggerated silhouettes and varying textures. Tapping into fashion's leather bomber jacket trend, she sported an oversized version in lieu of a traditional cocktail dress. Her footwear was likewise voluminous: a pair of slouchy $1,995 Amina Muaddi boots that hit mid-thigh.
Though she didn't abide by the rules and regulations of the day, Rihanna did stay true to the dressing standards that matter: her own. When it came time to choose accessories, she employed her favorite designer, toting Bottega Veneta's glossy Kalimero Mini Bucket Bag.
The $5,900 design is a new favorite of Rihanna's, with the star breaking it out multiple times in recent weeks. The Saturday before, for example, she used the same patent leather bucket bag to elevate a casual-cool 'fit, styling it with gray jeans and a matching hoodie.
New year, same bag.
Shop Edgy Separates Inspired By Rihanna
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
Watch My Rosacea Flare Disappear Within 60 Seconds
This new-to-market product is magic in a bottle.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Sexy Spy Dramas and Adaptations of Bestselling Mystery Novels Are Among the Exciting Thrillers Coming in 2025
Hopefully you like your movies with a healthy dose of twists and suspense.
By Sadie Bell Published
-
Christina Aguilera Says "No One Deserves an Explanation" in Instagram Post Amid Speculation About Her Appearance
The 44-year-old Grammy winner reflected on ignoring judgement from haters and the importance of self-acceptance after facing Ozempic use rumors in 2024.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Heaven Mayhem's Under-$100 Earrings Are Celebrities' Latest Jewelry Obsession
Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, and Emily Ratajkowski wear them constantly.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
Rihanna Steals A$AP Rocky's Favorite $1,400 Bottega Veneta Boots For a Casual Trip to Target
She's a Bottega babe through and through.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Zendaya's Best Red Carpet Fashion of 2024 Proves She's Celebrity Style's MVP
Her mastery was so much more than method dressing.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
2024's Best Celebrity Couple Outfits Say Matching Is a Love Language
We fell in love with these duos' personal style.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Beyoncé's NFL Christmas Halftime Show Outfit Featured a Dazzling White Bodysuit and Matching Chaps
The "Beyoncé Bowl" is the fashion event of the year.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Taylor Swift's Christmas Chiefs Game Outfit Is Still Under Wraps
The singer didn't appear to attend Travis Kelce's Dec. 25 game.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Every Taylor Swift Chiefs Game Outfit Ranked, From Classic Fan to Designer Touchdown
From classic fan to designer touchdown.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Gracie Abrams and Camila Morrone Meet for a Wine-Soaked Girl Dinner in Matching Chanel Hobo Bags
The girls were girling in coordinating looks at Via Carota in New York City.
By Hanna Lustig Published