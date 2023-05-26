Rihanna Wore a Diamond Toe Ring Worth $1 Million in the Name of "Quiet Luxury"

Quiet luxury—also known as "stealth wealth"—is in these days, I'm told.

This trend, or perhaps more realistically this lifestyle, refers to wearing logo-less, discreet, high-quality, expensive items, which don't scream designer but do "whisper" money, as style editor Emma Childs suggests.

Rihanna—a long-time aficionada of all things logos and jewels—doesn't exactly fit the bill when you think of celebs embracing quiet luxury, and you better bet the Fenty founder knows it.

In a recent, now-deleted TikTok, the star showed off her feet in some very fancy shoes and an even fancier toe ring.

The shoes were heeled black sandals with crystal-embellished ankle straps by Amina Muaddi, originally retailing at $1,380, but now on sale for $966 at Matches Fashion.

As for the ring, it looked much more like a hyper-luxurious engagement ring than you'd expect a toe ring to, ever, featuring a giant pear-cut diamond.

Rihanna gave her TikTok the tongue-in-cheek caption, "quiet luxury." I see what you did there, RiRi.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Rihanna / TikTok)

"Rihanna is always impressing with her jewellery—just a few months ago, she wore $3.2 million worth of diamonds during her performance at the Super Bowl. Thus, it's no surprise to see her flaunting an enormous diamond on her toe during a recent night out," commented Maxwell Stone, a diamond expert at Steven Stone.

"Custom made by XIV Karats, the ring features a 9 carat pear cut diamond, sat on a pave band.

"Having been around since the late 1400s, pear-cut diamonds have been worn by women for centuries. Because of their nontraditional cut, they're believed to symbolize the empowerment and independence of the wearer—making the cut the perfect choice for a global superstar like Rihanna.

"Based on the sheer size of the stone, I'd estimate the toe ring to be worth a staggering $1 million."

For! A! Toe! Ring! I need a nap.