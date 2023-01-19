Rihanna Marked "Heartbreaker Szn" in Fenty's Valentine's Day Collection

If you've been into a CVS recently, you know that Valentine's Day is right around the corner.

And if the upcoming holiday has somehow slipped your mind, Rihanna is here to remind you that things are about to get hot and heavy. 'Tis the season! Heartbreaker season, to be exact.

The singer and entrepreneur posed in some pieces from Savage x Fenty's Valentine's Day drop and posted the steamy pics to Instagram with the caption, "heartbreaker szn" followed by a broken-heart emoji.

For the shoot, Rihanna posed against a backdrop of electric blue and neon pink, lit up with a hazy red glow that's equal parts sexy and mysterious.

In one set of pics, Bad Gal is modeling a lacy black catsuit (opens in new tab) with a heart-shaped cutout décolletage.

In another, she's rocking the Hotline Medium-Impact Sports Bra (opens in new tab) and Hotline High-Waist Leggings (opens in new tab), a fun athleisure set in a psychedelic red and purple print, to match the pics' backdrop.

As far as we all know, Rihanna isn't out here breaking any hearts right now (except if you count the fact that she's not getting any closer to releasing an album...?).

The star gave birth to a baby boy in May 2022. She and her partner ASAP Rocky appear to be going strong, and to be really enjoying life as new parents.

In a recent interview, ASAP gushed, "You see a dad, you see me. I'm playing on, I'm a full dad now… I can't even explain it, man. You come home to heaven every day. I'm so thankful." I. Am. Crying.