Jennifer Lopez Styles Her Nude Bra With a Sheer Top, Leather Skirt, and $20,000 Birkin Bag
An unexpected holiday look for the books.
Jennifer Lopez's latest outfit is the fashion equivalent of putting on Christmas music the day after Thanksgiving. The pop star wasted no time getting into the holiday spirit, stepping out on Nov. 30 wearing a glitzy nude look that was still worthy of the fanciest Christmas party on her calendar.
On Sunday, Lopez went to dinner at Cipriani in Beverly Hills wearing nothing but rhinestones and chocolatey leather. She started with a gray mesh top bedazzled with sparkling crystals. The Unstoppable actor layered the see-through piece over a nude bra and, from there, shifted the color story entirely.
The rest of her outfit mixed shades of rich brown. She wore a belted A-line midi skirt and a pair of mahogany knee-high boots from Ralph Lauren—both in supple leather. It was an unexpected color combination that ended up being a total hit.
Finally, Lopez finished off the party-ready 'fit with her all-time favorite accessory: the Hermès Birkin. This time, she chose the turkey-colored croc style she wore for Thanksgiving, which costs a cool $20,000.
Though most would style brown leather separates with cream-colored knits or a smattering of black basics, Lopez went for a pop of gray. Though it was a surprising choice in this context, the color has been slowly taking over the cold-weather market for weeks.
Dubbed corporate gray, a top color trend of 2024, this specific shade of charcoal has been overwhelming feeds and runways in the past few months, with brands like Miu Miu and Marni highlighting it in their collections. The pop star also wore it the day before her glitzy outing, in the form of a Tod's trench coat for an Hermès shopping spree. J.Lo's latest take is just one example of the color's unfailing utility—even during the holiday season.
Shop Brown Leather Basics Inspired By Jennifer Lopez
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
