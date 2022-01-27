There are street style stars, and then there is Rihanna, the queen of pulling off just about any look. And while she looks great in everything, the singer and entrepreneur seems to have a thing for massive, statement-making coats. There was the time, ages ago, when she stepped out in a massive heart-shaped red coat by Saint Laurent that still lives rent-free in my mind. More recently, she donned another oversized red coat, this time by Balenciaga, and wore it without pants despite the frigid New York City winter temperatures.

But all of those were thrown to the wayside on January 26, when RiRi wore a poppy-orange-colored shearling and leather number while on a Sephora shopping trip in NYC. And, because of her aforementioned ability to make just about any article of clothing look instantly high-fashion, she styled the coat over a pair of wide-leg camouflaged pants and a pair of glitzy stiletto heels. Cue the old Mean Girls adage: I saw Rihanna wearing army pants, stilettos, and a massive orange coat, so now I want army pants, stilettos, and a massive orange coat.

(Image credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images)

(Image credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images. )

Keeping with the colorful theme, Rihanna layered her shearling coat over a coordinating orange sweater. Her bedazzled heels were from the Gucci x Balenciaga Hacker Project collection, proving to us all that the uneven concrete sidewalks in the city are no match for Rihanna's abilities.

While us mere mortals would have worn a coat that luxurious on our next date night, Rihanna donned it for a quick trip to her local Sephora. A TikTok posted by Fenty Beauty Rih getting shade matched in-store by a Sephora employee proved that yes, finding your perfect foundation shade is an essential step in your makeup routine-and that even Rihanna herself doesn't always know what color to wear.

The shocking outfit came mere hours before a massive Instagram announcement that Rihanna's organization the Clara Lionel Foundation, would be donating 15 million dollars to 18 different groups in the United States and the Caribbean that support climate justice initiatives, with an emphasis on organizations focused on and lead by women, LGBTQIA+, Indigenous, Black, people of color, and youth communities. The donation from the Clara Lionel Foundation is made alongside Twitter Co-Founder Jack Dorsey's #StartSmall initiative. Love Rihanna for the outfit inspiration, become her mega-fan thanks to her push for some serious change.

If you too would like to add a much-needed pop of orange color to your wardrobe this winter, keep scrolling. I've rounded up the best (and brightest) options for you to shop right now.