Rihanna Pairs $6 Boxers With Her Favorite Rich-Girl Coat Trend
She can't get enough of it.
If you, dear reader, are looking to forecast winter 2024's coming trends, you need only look to Rihanna. The Fenty Beauty mogul has been serving street style 'fits weekly and, in doing so, has made one thing abundantly clear: the rich-girl fur coat is about to take over.
The style has popped in and out of the zeitgeist literally since the dawn of man. Their most recent revival came in 2023, with the rise of "old money" aesthetics on TikTok. And if Rihanna's closet is any indication (it is), the fluffy outerwear trend will continue this year—but it will be far from quiet.
The singer has been wearing fur coats virtually nonstop this fall and has, thus far, worked her way through nearly every type of every type of coat imaginable. She's worn fluffy striped styles and cowhide ponchos and a butter yellow teddy coat—she even wore one to Coachella.
Yesterday, Nov. 11, Rihanna exhibited her fur obsession once more, in a crinkled velvet jacket lined with latte-colored fur. She layered the floor-length design over a satin bustier, which she tucked into a pair of straight-leg jeans. Her matching Savage x Fenty boxer shorts—retailing for only $6—peeked out for a fun exposed underwear moment.
In addition to fur coats, the mogul is also a huge fan of designer statement bags—you can count on each of her looks to include a stand-out style. Though she usually favors XL options from Bottega Veneta, she broke ranks for a denim Louis Vuitton Nano Speedy. The tiny bag featured the brand's Y2K-era logo denim and a boxy cargo pocket.
Beyond the one designer splurge, the rest of Rihanna's look was refreshingly affordable. Accessories included the aforementioned $6 Savage x Fenty boxers and a pair of $100 Puma Speedcats (a trendy style beloved by Dua Lipa and Emily Ratajkowski). And conveniently, you can shop them right ahead.
Shop Looks Inspired By Rihanna
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
