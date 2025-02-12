Coming off of a week of non-stop runway shows from some of the most renowned designers in the world, one would think the biggest fashion flex would have come from a name like Thom Browne, Michael Kors, Khaite, or Tory Burch. This season, however, it was at the hands of Sabrina Carpenter.

Though the "Please Please Please" singer opted out of New York Fashion Week, she touched down in the US fashion capital on the final day—and made quite the entrance. On Feb. 12, Carpenter attended a Vogue-hosted party at Chez Margaux, celebrating her freshly-printed March cover. Her flex was two-fold, with the star matching her party 'fit to her cover look and using said cover as an accessory.

The print issue featured Carpenter pin-up style, with vintage Marilyn Monroe-inspired curls and a baby blue satin corset dress styled by Jared Ellner. At the coinciding celebration, meanwhile, the pop star wore a similar white version, this time paired with a matching midi skirt. Both looks were designed by Dolce & Gabbana.

Carpenter was outfitted in shades of ivory, putting a sultry twist on the winter white look. She wore a creamy top coat with statement shoulder pads and merchandised with her favorite shoe style: platform peep-toe pumps. Save for a pair of diamond studs and a single cocktail ring, Carpenter's only other accessory of note was a $3,695 top-handle bag from the same designer brand.

Sabrina Carpenter wore a Dolce & Gabbana look similar to her Vogue cover outfit to celebrate the issue's release. (Image credit: Backgrid)

After the event, Carpenter was greeted by paparazzi, yet again. While she lost her top coat somewhere along the way, she also acquired a new outfit addition. Carpenter flashed her glossy new magazine cover at photographers, further underscoring the matching moment.

The star flashed her new cover while leaving the NYC event. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Using your magazine as an accessory is such a power move.

