Sabrina Carpenter Accessorizes a Corset Dress With a $3,695 Designer Bag and Her Own 'Vogue' Cover
Power move.
Coming off of a week of non-stop runway shows from some of the most renowned designers in the world, one would think the biggest fashion flex would have come from a name like Thom Browne, Michael Kors, Khaite, or Tory Burch. This season, however, it was at the hands of Sabrina Carpenter.
Though the "Please Please Please" singer opted out of New York Fashion Week, she touched down in the US fashion capital on the final day—and made quite the entrance. On Feb. 12, Carpenter attended a Vogue-hosted party at Chez Margaux, celebrating her freshly-printed March cover. Her flex was two-fold, with the star matching her party 'fit to her cover look and using said cover as an accessory.
The print issue featured Carpenter pin-up style, with vintage Marilyn Monroe-inspired curls and a baby blue satin corset dress styled by Jared Ellner. At the coinciding celebration, meanwhile, the pop star wore a similar white version, this time paired with a matching midi skirt. Both looks were designed by Dolce & Gabbana.
Carpenter was outfitted in shades of ivory, putting a sultry twist on the winter white look. She wore a creamy top coat with statement shoulder pads and merchandised with her favorite shoe style: platform peep-toe pumps. Save for a pair of diamond studs and a single cocktail ring, Carpenter's only other accessory of note was a $3,695 top-handle bag from the same designer brand.
After the event, Carpenter was greeted by paparazzi, yet again. While she lost her top coat somewhere along the way, she also acquired a new outfit addition. Carpenter flashed her glossy new magazine cover at photographers, further underscoring the matching moment.
Using your magazine as an accessory is such a power move.
Shop White-Bright Separates Inspired By Sabrina Carpenter
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
