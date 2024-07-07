Salma Hayek Perfects Wimbledon Chic by Pairing a $3,500 Tweed Blazer With a Striped Gucci Shirt

Actress Salma Hayek is enjoying Wimbledon in style.

On Sunday, July 7, the Hollywood A-lister enjoyed day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club alongside her husband Francois-Henri Pinault.

As Hayek looked on from the Royal Box, she wore a Wimbledon-approved, coastal preppy-inspired outfit, featuring a navy tweet jacket from Gucci featuring a monogrammed patent leather collar.

She paired the Gucci jacket with a striped Gucci t-shirt showcasing the Italian label's logo, navy pleated trousers and an ivory Gucci Jackie handbag.

To complete her tennis-ready fit, Hayek accessories with a pair of wraparound black shade and a gold cocktail ring. Like so many 2024 summer trends, Hayek proved less-is-more whether you're enjoying a day at the beach or in the stands watching the oldest tennis tournament in the world.

Hayek is also taking advantage of the quintessential summer look—the nautical stripe.

"Classic with a twist is a big theme this summer," Tiffany Hsu , the Fashion Buying Director at Mytheresa , told Marie Claire in a previous interview. "We are still seeing stripes, but many designers have added a 'cool-girl' edginess to them. Jean Paul Gaultier's new collection, for instance, draws on the archives" (Parisian-approved Breton stripes and line-illusion graphics are both memorable house codes after all) "and adds a psychedelic flair to the classic stripe."

In addition to reviving a 2023 summer trend via her $780 striped Gucci shirt, she seems to be taking a page out of Jennifer Lopez's high-low look, pairing a seemingly minimalist outfit with a rather expensive handbag (as Lopez is known to do courtesy of her extensive Birkin bag collection).

For example, recently Lopez posted a slew of photos showing her enjoying the Hamptons in a countryside chic outfit paired with a $6,400 Dior bag.

Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault arrive on Centre Court to watch the fourth round tennis matches on the seventh day of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In a recent interview for Vogue Arabia, Hayek opened up about her fashion journey and what it was like to style herself at the start of her career.

"I didn’t have access to a lot of designers," she told the publication at the time. "They didn’t want to dress me, and so I had to be creative, or find something last minute.”