Sarah Jessica Parker Trades Designer Bags for Quadruple-Decker Thanksgiving Pies on the 'And Just Like That' Set
This may be the actor's most unhinged costume yet.
Another day, another truly insane Sarah Jessica Parker And Just Like That look. The evolution of Carrie Bradshaw's style on the Sex & The City spinoff series has been a bit controversial to say the least. Gone are the lived-in white tank tops and messy curls of her younger years. In their place, polished blowouts and eccentric monochromatic looks have taken hold. The fashion of And Just Like That may not be everyone, but watching these titillating outfits trickle in from set has given life shape and purpose for me.
Styled for the show's forthcoming third season by costume designer Molly Rogers, Parker stepped out on Oct. 23 in a pink sequin knit tucked into a voluminous red tulle skirt from Molly Goddard. The color-coordinated look was layered beneath a red and brown plaid coat and topped with a crushed pink velvet fascinator. She also wore pink satin ankle-strap peep-toe sandals and best of all, a quadruple-decker pie basket. Never has an ensemble more loudly declared, "Thanksgiving came early, ladies."
Later in the same episode, it seems like Parker ditches the pies in favor of a vintage Vivienne Westwood "mock croc" handbag from the designer's "Climate Revolution" Spring 2013 collection and a copy of Alexei Navalny's memoir Patriot, which details the author's time in a Russian prison. It's not exactly light reading, but it wouldn't be the first time And Just Like That has explored Bradshaw's political beliefs. Last month, Parker was spotted on set pairing a teal sweater and tights with a paint splattered tote bag from The States Project, a nonprofit organization that specializes in supporting state legislatures.
It was tough to track down the exact coat and sweater Parker is pictured wearing, but close approximations for the color and pattern of those pieces can be found from Byan and Comme des Garcons Play.
Needless to say, I'm looking forward to seeing what, in fact, Carrie Bradshaw was doing with all those pies. The third season doesn't have an official release date, but it will premiere sometime in 2025.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
-
Jennifer Lawrence Hard Launches Her Red Carpet Maternity Style
Quiet luxury is still alive and well.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Why Princess Diana Relied on "Clairvoyants, Psychics and Spiritual Advisors"
"Most…told her what she already knew."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Hailey Bieber Is a Walking Mood Board for Fall's Biggest Trends
She looks like a boss.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Bella Hadid Hits Hailey Bieber's Intimate Rhode Party in a Vintage Bombshell Outfit
She attended Hailey Bieber's Rhode party in a twisted LBD.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Katie Holmes's Broadway Commuter Essentials Include a Classic Fall Shacket and Wine-Red Ballet Flats
All her favorites were present and accounted for.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Princess Eugenie Masters Autumn Date Night Dressing in Quiet Luxury Neutrals
Royally chic.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Kate Moss Is Giving Up Some of the Best Looks in Her Closet—for a Cause
The model is one of several women consigning her clothes in a sale through The RealReal.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Dresses Down One of Her Rarest Hermès Birkin Bags With a Relaxed Fall Denim Trend
She's all about the contrast.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
A Surprise J.Crew x Christopher John Rogers Collaboration Gives Classic Fall Staples a Colorful Glow-Up
Fall staples have never been so colorful.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Zoë Kravitz Slides Into Fall's Mary Janes Trend With an Insider-Beloved Designer
It's all in her color palette.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Meghan Markle Is Praised by Celebrity Stylist for "Under-the-Radar" Fashion Moves
“Her appearance could change a business.”
By Kristin Contino Published