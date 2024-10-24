Another day, another truly insane Sarah Jessica Parker And Just Like That look. The evolution of Carrie Bradshaw's style on the Sex & The City spinoff series has been a bit controversial to say the least. Gone are the lived-in white tank tops and messy curls of her younger years. In their place, polished blowouts and eccentric monochromatic looks have taken hold. The fashion of And Just Like That may not be everyone, but watching these titillating outfits trickle in from set has given life shape and purpose for me.

Styled for the show's forthcoming third season by costume designer Molly Rogers, Parker stepped out on Oct. 23 in a pink sequin knit tucked into a voluminous red tulle skirt from Molly Goddard. The color-coordinated look was layered beneath a red and brown plaid coat and topped with a crushed pink velvet fascinator. She also wore pink satin ankle-strap peep-toe sandals and best of all, a quadruple-decker pie basket. Never has an ensemble more loudly declared, "Thanksgiving came early, ladies."

Sarah Jessica Parker films a scene for And Just Like That in head-to-toe hot pink. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Molly Goddard Jess Skirt Maroon Burgundy $1,850 at Molly Goddard

Later in the same episode, it seems like Parker ditches the pies in favor of a vintage Vivienne Westwood "mock croc" handbag from the designer's "Climate Revolution" Spring 2013 collection and a copy of Alexei Navalny's memoir Patriot, which details the author's time in a Russian prison. It's not exactly light reading, but it wouldn't be the first time And Just Like That has explored Bradshaw's political beliefs. Last month, Parker was spotted on set pairing a teal sweater and tights with a paint splattered tote bag from The States Project, a nonprofit organization that specializes in supporting state legislatures.

Sarah Jessica Parker swaps her pie carry-all for a gold croc-embossed bag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was tough to track down the exact coat and sweater Parker is pictured wearing, but close approximations for the color and pattern of those pieces can be found from Byan and Comme des Garcons Play.

Comme des Garcons Play Cardigan $425 at FWRD

Needless to say, I'm looking forward to seeing what, in fact, Carrie Bradshaw was doing with all those pies. The third season doesn't have an official release date, but it will premiere sometime in 2025.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors