Kendall Jenner Goes Barefoot for a Date at the Louvre in a Romantic Black Skirt Set
You don't need an It Shoe for a night at the museum.
Sometimes, the most noteworthy after-hours fashion at Paris Couture Week entails the pieces celebrities choose not to wear. Just ask Kendall Jenner, who set aside her It shoes to go barefoot at the Louvre on a date with Bad Bunny.
One night after the duo coordinated in black for a FWRD party (Jenner is the creative director) the almost-definitely-back-together couple dropped by the Louvre for a private dinner. Jenner was photographed entering the museum in a black crop top with an open back and deep-V cut at the front, paired to a semi-sheer ruffled skirt and black kitten heels. She was most likely styled by her longtime collaborator Dani Michelle, who has yet to share exactly where she sourced Jenner's latest Parisian date outfit.
By her side, Bad Bunny wore a white button-down embroidered with flowers, khaki pants, and chunky brown loafers.
Jenner's ladylike shoes wouldn't stay on for long. In photos she shared on Instagram the morning after, June 26, the model gave her followers a glimpse into the empty museum. The first shot in the round-up—possibly taken by Bad Bunny—shows Jenner standing in front of Paolo Veronese "The Wedding at Cana" in her crop top and black skirt. Her kitten heels were nowhere to be seen.
The couple got their fill of art during their date night at the museum. Jenner posted another shot where she gazes upon Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa. The shot shows off her skirt's asymmetric hem and Jenner's lack of footwear, along with the surreally empty room in front of the legendary painting. (More than 15,000 visitors on average stop by the Louvre each day—and the area around the Mona Lisa is the most clogged with tourists.)
Honestly, Jenner's decision to kick off her kitten heels is a relatable move: Who hasn't wanted to peel their shoes off after a long day of sightseeing? Even in the midst of Couture Week, a fashion girl's feet need their rest.
Any time Kendall Jenner logs on to Instagram, she manages to serve travel and outfit inspiration at once. In recent weeks, she's posed everywhere from a yacht at sunset in Mallorca (wearing a sheer lavender Khaite dress) to the hills of California on horseback (in a relatable button-down and jeans). Her Paris dates with Bad Bunny have been just as wanderlust-inducing, involving a range of hard-to-reserve restaurants like LouLou and sleek outfits by Jacquemus and her sister Kylie Jenner's label, Khy.
While her private night at the Louvre isn't exactly attainable, her chic black set is. Shop matching skirt sets inspired by Kendall Jenner to possibly wear barefoot—or at least with some mesh flats.
Shop Black Skirt Sets Inspired by Kendall Jenner
