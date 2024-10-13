Selena Gomez Embodies Countryside Chic in Head-to-Toe Plaid

Selena Gomez is ushering in fall fashion in head-to-toe plaid, leaning all the way into countryside-inspired trend.

On Sunday, Oct. 13, while attending the Netflix Awards Brunch during the 2024 BFI London Film Festival in London, England, the Only Murders in the Building star wore a vintage-looking plaid skirt suit, embodying the countryside chic trend that gives a fresh spin on a timeless classic.

The tweed, wool set featured a high neck, fringed hems and carefully placed pockets, which were all highlighted by gold statement buttons that perfectly completed Gomez's preppy English style (which, since the actress was visiting London, was certainly appropriate).

Gomez has been in England promoting her upcoming, critically acclaimed film, Emilia Pérez. A day earlier, on Saturday, Oct. 12, the singer attended the Deadline Contenders Film: London 2024 panel at the Ham Yard Hotel wearing another timeless classic: an all-black suit.

Selena Gomez attends the Netflix Awards Brunch during the 2024 BFI London Film Festival at 180 The Strand on October 13, 2024 in London, England. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The body-hugging black wrap top and matching pants set included a black blazer, featuring wide lapels and padded shoulders—another ode to the past that felt fresh and new.

And on Friday, Oct. 11, the actress attended a gala during the BFI London Film Festival in a show-stopping cherry red A-line Oscar de la Renta dress, featuring a scooped neckline and a twisted bow detail at the waist.

The gown was a near-identical match to the crimson Prada ball gown Gomez wore while attending the 2016 American Music Awards , where she made an emotional (and memorable) speech about fighting to win back her mental health.

During a 2020 interview with Dazed, Selena opened up about her personal style, telling the publication that she sort of "fell" into it.

I have to say that I was pretty much freefalling!" the actress told designer Nicolas Ghesquière, creative director of Louis Vuitton, who praised Gomez for her "individual taste in fashion" and evolution as a "style icon."

Selena Gomez (Image credit: Getty Images)

In another, 2021 interview with Vogue, Gomez also admitted that her BFF Taylor Swift influenced her style, especially early on in her career.

"To be honest, when I was younger, Taylor [Swift] inspired me a lot when it comes to wardrobe and stage outfits," she said at the time. "But you wouldn’t be—no, you’re never going to see me wear that again, no.”