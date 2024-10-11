Selena Gomez Finally Breaks Her Little Black Dress Streak With a Cherry Red Ball Gown in London

The 'Emilia Pérez' star took a much-needed break from black to play with a bold infusion of color at the film's headline gala.

Selena Gomez wearing a red ball gown and diamond necklace on the emilia perez red carpet
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Selena Gomez finally broke her protracted streak of little black dresses at the Emilia Pérez headline gala during the BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 11. The gown that made her switch things up was a cherry red A-line dress with a scooped neckline and a twisted bow detail cinching the waist. The bold dress nearly matched the red carpet beneath her and recalled the crimson Prada ball gown she famously wore to the 2016 American Music Awards, where she made an emotional speech about fighting to win back her mental health.

It's unclear whether the reference was intentional, but stylist Erin Walsh clearly has a handle on current color trends. Nearly every designer from Stella McCartney and Ferragamo to Proenza Schouler and Tibi incorporated the punchy red color trend into a collection last year. Now, celebrities and civilians alike are carrying the hyper-fixation into fall and winter 2024.

A photo of Selena Gomez posing with her "Emilia Perez" co-star Karla Sofía Gascón

Selena Gomez poses with her Emilia Pérez co-star Karla Sofía Gascón at the BFI London Film Festival on Friday.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I have to say, it's a relief to see the Only Murders in the Building star experimenting with color again. The all-black outfits looked stunning on her, of course, but there are only so many ways to continue iterating the same look across two adjoining press tours. (Gomez's takes included everything from a tongue-in-cheek velvet Schiaparelli keyhole gown to a mini blazer dress.) Frankly, I was concerned what her hot streak might do to the supply chain ahead of holiday party season.

For a welcome dose of sparkle, she accessorized the stunning gown with a diamond pendant necklace, diamond crawler stud earrings, and two pear-shaped diamond rings.

A photo of Selena Gomez wearing a diamond necklace and earrings, plus two diamond rings

Selena Gomez wears a diamond necklace and earrings, as well as two diamond rings.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gomez has been working with the same glam team for years, and her latest red carpet look is a testament to their synergy. Hairstylist Nikki Lee pulled her brunette locks into a sleek high ponytail with a couple of waves left loose to frame her face. Makeup artist Hung Vanngo seemingly used warm orange and brown eyeshadows to carve out her crease, then applied a dusting of rose-colored blush to her cheeks before finishing with a glossy, nude-pink lip and laminated brows. All of the key products likely come from Rare Beauty, but given the soft matte look of her skin, I feel pretty confident saying her beat was topped off with a layer of the brand's newest launch: True to Myself Tinted Pressed Finishing Powder.

A closeup of Selena Gomez wearing nude lipstick and a high ponytail

Selena Gomez smiles for the press wearing nude lipstick and a high ponytail.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

True to Myself Tinted Pressed Talc-Free Finishing Powder
Rare Beauty True to Myself Tinted Pressed Talc-Free Finishing Powder

It's a glorious day indeed when Selena Gomez wears color for the first time in months. Reader, we are so back.

