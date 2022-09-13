Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

TV's biggest night is here and, as you would expect, celebs did not hold back on the glitz and glam. Of course, Selena Gomez delivered fashion-wise while presenting the award for Best Variety Talk Series alongside her Only Murders in the Building costars Martin Short and Steve Martin.

(Image credit: Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images)

Hitting on two Emmys trends at once—sequins and white— the actress wowed in a white halter gown, designed by Hedi Slimane for CELINE. She also seemingly made a nod to her Only Murders character, Mabel, and the series' Arcania Hotel with her green art deco tassel earrings. She kept her beauty look simple with a classy updo and nude brown lip.

Only Murders in the Building, of which Gomez stars and serves as executive producer, is up for a whopping 17 Emmys this year, including Outstanding Comedy Series.

(Image credit: Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images)