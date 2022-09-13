Selena Gomez Dazzles in White as Presenter at the 2022 Emmys

As usual, the 'Only Murders in the Building' star looked incredible.

Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short speak onstage during the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
published

TV's biggest night is here and, as you would expect, celebs did not hold back on the glitz and glam. Of course, Selena Gomez delivered fashion-wise while presenting the award for Best Variety Talk Series alongside her Only Murders in the Building costars Martin Short and Steve Martin.  

elena Gomez attends the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022

(Image credit: Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images)

Hitting on two Emmys trends at once—sequins and white— the actress wowed in a white halter gown, designed by Hedi Slimane for CELINE. She also seemingly made a nod to her Only Murders character, Mabel, and the series' Arcania Hotel with her green art deco tassel earrings. She kept her beauty look simple with a classy updo and nude brown lip.

Only Murders in the Building, of which Gomez stars and serves as executive producer, is up for a whopping 17 Emmys this year, including Outstanding Comedy Series.

Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, Martin Short attend the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.

(Image credit: Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images)

Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short speak onstage during the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
