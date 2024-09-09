Selena Gomez's Billionaire Style Era Begins With Two Little Black Dresses and $18,000 Earrings

She earned it!

Selena Gomez at the Variety TIFF Step &amp; Repeat during the Toronto International Film Festival 2024 on September 8, 2024 in Toronto, Canada
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kelsey Stiegman
By
published
in News

The little black dress is about as common on the red carpet as the celebrities themselves. And while LBDs come a dime a dozen, it's rare to see a star wearing two different styles in one calendar day. Selena Gomez, however, is quite literally the Rare poster child (and founder, and newly-minted billionaire). So, naturally, she did just that, rocking dual black dresses only a few hours apart.

Gomez headed over to Canada to attend the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival and serve looks styled by Erin Walsh in the process. Her first stop was the step-and-repeat at Variety's Sept. 8 TIFF Tribute Awards. The Rare Beauty CEO was dressed for her title, in a professional mini dress by Anine Bing with three-quarter-length sleeves and an '80s-style power shoulder.

Her look was decidedly elegant, merchandised with sheer black tights and simple satin pumps (with a chic pointed-toe, of course). Combined with her simple glam, the star looked incredibly polished.

Selena Gomez at the Variety TIFF Step & Repeat during the Toronto International Film Festival 2024 on September 8, 2024 in Toronto, Canada wearing a black dress

Selena Gomez's first LBD, by Anine Bing.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Adeline Dress - Black
Anine Bing Adeline Dress - Black

The feminized version of a classic black suit, this style is chosen time and again for its ease and wearability—and Gomez was a shining example of this, wearing not one but two styles. Later at the same event, the "Lose You to Love Me" singer stepped on stage to present an award, alongside Emilia Pérez costars Karla Sofía Gascón and Zoe Saldana.

She wore a long-sleeve noir dress, complete with a plumed feather neckline that gave the demure design a much-needed touch of flamboyance. That OTT energy was continued throughout the look, with the addition of diamond rings and Tiffany & Co.'s iconic Large Link Earrings.

A celeb favorite beloved by stars like Dua Lipa and Caitlin Clark, these diamond-encrusted platinum danglers cost a whopping $18,000. They were an appropriate choice for the beauty mogul. (See: her billionaire status.)

Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldana, and Selena Gomez speak onstage during the TIFF Tribute Awards during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival at Fairmont Royal York on September 08, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario.

Gomez onstage with her Emilia Pérez costars Karla Sofía Gascón and Zoe Saldana.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Though Gomez's looks cost well above five figures, you can copy her aesthetic for far less. Ahead, shop a selection of LBDs that give off billionaire energy, without coinciding the price tag.

Shop Little Black Dresses Inspired By Selena Gomez

Suzi Maxi Dress With Detachable Feathers in Black
Sleeper Suzi Maxi Dress With Detachable Feathers in Black

Plunge-Neck Feather-Trim Top
16Arlington Plunge-Neck Feather-Trim Top

Feather Trim Off the Shoulder Column Gown
Mac Duggal Feather Trim Off the Shoulder Column Gown

Plus Size Knit Crepe Long Sleeve Blazer Dress With Feather Trim In Black
Adrianna Papell Feathered Dress

Betty | Black High Neck Long Sleeve Maxi Dress With Feather Cuffs
Betty Black High Neck Long Sleeve Maxi Dress With Feather Cuffs

Topics
Selena Gomez
Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸