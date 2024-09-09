Selena Gomez's Billionaire Style Era Begins With Two Little Black Dresses and $18,000 Earrings
She earned it!
The little black dress is about as common on the red carpet as the celebrities themselves. And while LBDs come a dime a dozen, it's rare to see a star wearing two different styles in one calendar day. Selena Gomez, however, is quite literally the Rare poster child (and founder, and newly-minted billionaire). So, naturally, she did just that, rocking dual black dresses only a few hours apart.
Gomez headed over to Canada to attend the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival and serve looks styled by Erin Walsh in the process. Her first stop was the step-and-repeat at Variety's Sept. 8 TIFF Tribute Awards. The Rare Beauty CEO was dressed for her title, in a professional mini dress by Anine Bing with three-quarter-length sleeves and an '80s-style power shoulder.
Her look was decidedly elegant, merchandised with sheer black tights and simple satin pumps (with a chic pointed-toe, of course). Combined with her simple glam, the star looked incredibly polished.
The feminized version of a classic black suit, this style is chosen time and again for its ease and wearability—and Gomez was a shining example of this, wearing not one but two styles. Later at the same event, the "Lose You to Love Me" singer stepped on stage to present an award, alongside Emilia Pérez costars Karla Sofía Gascón and Zoe Saldana.
She wore a long-sleeve noir dress, complete with a plumed feather neckline that gave the demure design a much-needed touch of flamboyance. That OTT energy was continued throughout the look, with the addition of diamond rings and Tiffany & Co.'s iconic Large Link Earrings.
A celeb favorite beloved by stars like Dua Lipa and Caitlin Clark, these diamond-encrusted platinum danglers cost a whopping $18,000. They were an appropriate choice for the beauty mogul. (See: her billionaire status.)
Though Gomez's looks cost well above five figures, you can copy her aesthetic for far less. Ahead, shop a selection of LBDs that give off billionaire energy, without coinciding the price tag.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Shop Little Black Dresses Inspired By Selena Gomez
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
Selena Gomez Opens Up for the First Time About Her Plans for Motherhood
"I haven’t ever said this, but I unfortunately can’t carry my own children."
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Athletes Are Scoring All the Style Points at New York Fashion Week
The Olympics ended last month, but NYFW is keeping sports stars busy.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Meghan Markle Made This Navy Blue Jumpsuit Look So Luxurious
The Duchess of Sussex has a knack for elevating affordable pieces.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
This New York Fashion Week, Athletes Are Scoring All the Front Row Style Points
The Olympics ended last month, but NYFW is keeping sports stars busy.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Meghan Markle's Navy Blue Jumpsuit Is Business Casual Perfection
The Duchess of Sussex has a knack for elevating affordable pieces.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Kendall Jenner Styles Her All-White US Open Outfit With Rich-Looking Accessories
It's giving millionaire.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Laura Harrier's Favorite J.Crew Fall Staples Could Belong to a New York City Rom-Com Heroine
Even when she's jetting back to Los Angeles.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Taylor Swift Embodies "Miss Americana" at the US Open in a Gingham, Under-$250 Reformation Dress
She and Travis Kelce matched in red and white.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Taylor Swift Takes Travis Kelce to Electric Lady Studios Wedding in a Cut-Out Zimmermann Dress
The singer wore a cut-out Zimmermann dress you can still shop.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Sienna Miller's Dramatic Black Plunge Gown Wants to Know, "How Low Can You Go?"
Clavicle is the new side boob.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Jennifer Lopez's Mirrored Toronto International Film Festival Revenge Dress Is the Opposite of an LBD
It's mirrored, side-baring, and covered in bows.
By Halie LeSavage Published