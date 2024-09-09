The little black dress is about as common on the red carpet as the celebrities themselves. And while LBDs come a dime a dozen, it's rare to see a star wearing two different styles in one calendar day. Selena Gomez, however, is quite literally the Rare poster child (and founder, and newly-minted billionaire). So, naturally, she did just that, rocking dual black dresses only a few hours apart.

Gomez headed over to Canada to attend the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival and serve looks styled by Erin Walsh in the process. Her first stop was the step-and-repeat at Variety's Sept. 8 TIFF Tribute Awards. The Rare Beauty CEO was dressed for her title, in a professional mini dress by Anine Bing with three-quarter-length sleeves and an '80s-style power shoulder.

Her look was decidedly elegant, merchandised with sheer black tights and simple satin pumps (with a chic pointed-toe, of course). Combined with her simple glam, the star looked incredibly polished.

Selena Gomez's first LBD, by Anine Bing. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The feminized version of a classic black suit, this style is chosen time and again for its ease and wearability—and Gomez was a shining example of this, wearing not one but two styles. Later at the same event, the "Lose You to Love Me" singer stepped on stage to present an award, alongside Emilia Pérez costars Karla Sofía Gascón and Zoe Saldana.

She wore a long-sleeve noir dress, complete with a plumed feather neckline that gave the demure design a much-needed touch of flamboyance. That OTT energy was continued throughout the look, with the addition of diamond rings and Tiffany & Co.'s iconic Large Link Earrings.

A celeb favorite beloved by stars like Dua Lipa and Caitlin Clark, these diamond-encrusted platinum danglers cost a whopping $18,000. They were an appropriate choice for the beauty mogul. (See: her billionaire status.)

Gomez onstage with her Emilia Pérez costars Karla Sofía Gascón and Zoe Saldana. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Though Gomez's looks cost well above five figures, you can copy her aesthetic for far less. Ahead, shop a selection of LBDs that give off billionaire energy, without coinciding the price tag.

Shop Little Black Dresses Inspired By Selena Gomez

