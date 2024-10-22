Selena Gomez Elevates Her Little Black Dress Game With an Unexpected Accessory at the 'Emilia Perez' Los Angeles Premiere
Her commitment to the style is unmatched.
Over the past few months Selena Gomez has been working tirelessly to evolve her little black dress game. One after another, the actor has grown her collection, wearing halter gowns, structured minis, blazer dresses, and even a velvet Schiaparelli design (my personal favorite). After weeks of non-stop LBDs, it seems she's run out of new iterations to try and has resorted to a subtle form of outfit repeating.
For the Oct. 21 Los Angeles premiere of her latest project, Emilia Pérez, Gomez walked the carpet in an elevated version of a noir gown she wore three weeks ago. She sported a long mermaid gown with a draped, off-the-shoulder neckline. The Elie Saab creation was made of contrasting fabrics, which added dimension to the all-black look.
From there, Gomez (or, more likely her stylist, Erin Walsh) layered on an unexpected element in the form of black leather gloves. Against the gown's satin bodice and crepe skirt, the addition created a playful texture mix that made most simple dress style in history feel elevated and interesting.
As always, her beauty was a subtle mix of neutrals that highlighted her natural features. The Only Murders In the Building star wore a brown smokey eye and a blush lip. Her freshly chopped lob haircut was swept up into a slicked-back bun that showed off glitzy diamond hoops.
For those tracking her LBD style progression, this number will undoubtedly feel familiar, as it's a dead ringer for another dress she wore earlier this month. On Oct. 1, Gomez attended the New York Film Festival wearing another floor-length gown. This one, a custom Vera Wang creation, had a draped neckline, detached sleeves, and a giant bow securing the straps.
Looks like Gomez's fashion voyage has taken her full circle.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
