US actress Selena Gomez attends the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix&#039;s &quot;Emilia Perez&quot; at the Egyptian theatre in Hollywood, California, October 21, 2024 in a black elie saab dress
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Over the past few months Selena Gomez has been working tirelessly to evolve her little black dress game. One after another, the actor has grown her collection, wearing halter gowns, structured minis, blazer dresses, and even a velvet Schiaparelli design (my personal favorite). After weeks of non-stop LBDs, it seems she's run out of new iterations to try and has resorted to a subtle form of outfit repeating.

For the Oct. 21 Los Angeles premiere of her latest project, Emilia Pérez, Gomez walked the carpet in an elevated version of a noir gown she wore three weeks ago. She sported a long mermaid gown with a draped, off-the-shoulder neckline. The Elie Saab creation was made of contrasting fabrics, which added dimension to the all-black look.

US actress Selena Gomez attends the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's "Emilia Perez" at the Egyptian theatre in Hollywood, California, October 21, 2024 in a black elie saab dress

Selena Gomez wears a satin and crepe gown on the red carpet.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

From there, Gomez (or, more likely her stylist, Erin Walsh) layered on an unexpected element in the form of black leather gloves. Against the gown's satin bodice and crepe skirt, the addition created a playful texture mix that made most simple dress style in history feel elevated and interesting.

US actress Selena Gomez attends the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's "Emilia Perez" at the Egyptian theatre in Hollywood, California, October 21, 2024 in a black elie saab dress

The pop star styled her look with black leather gloves.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As always, her beauty was a subtle mix of neutrals that highlighted her natural features. The Only Murders In the Building star wore a brown smokey eye and a blush lip. Her freshly chopped lob haircut was swept up into a slicked-back bun that showed off glitzy diamond hoops.

US actress Selena Gomez attends the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's "Emilia Perez" at the Egyptian theatre in Hollywood, California, October 21, 2024 in a black elie saab dress

Her glam was simple and elegant, in shades of bronze.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For those tracking her LBD style progression, this number will undoubtedly feel familiar, as it's a dead ringer for another dress she wore earlier this month. On Oct. 1, Gomez attended the New York Film Festival wearing another floor-length gown. This one, a custom Vera Wang creation, had a draped neckline, detached sleeves, and a giant bow securing the straps.

Selena Gomez attends the 62nd New York Film Festival - "Emilia Pérez" - Red Carpet at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on September 30, 2024 in New York City.

The star wore a similar dress to the New York Film Festival on Oct. 1.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Looks like Gomez's fashion voyage has taken her full circle.

Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content.

