Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift are as close as famous friends can get. So close, they perform at each others' concerts, freely swap secrets at the Golden Globes, and, apparently, own the same Reformation sweaters.
On Thursday, February 22, Selena Gomez left the Rare Beauty offices in a low-key office outfit: a gray Reformation V-neck knit, black pants, and black slides. Swifties who feverishly follow her outfits immediately tracked that Taylor Swift owns the same sweater in a different shade.
Swift wore the oatmeal version of Reformation's Jadey sweater to send fans a thank-you video after "Cruel Summer" topped the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time in 2023. At the time, she wore it with layers of gold necklaces and a coordinating earring stack.
This Reformation sweater earns all the hype a Gomez and Swift sighting could bring it. The Jadey sweater has a relaxed, oversize fit and the softest hand feel, thanks to an eco-friendly blend of recycled cashmere and regeneratively grown cotton. Despite having the two most famous fans a clothing label could ask for, the sweater is still available in four versatile neutral tones. It's the sort of piece that can pair as easily with straight-leg jeans and ballet flats as with a lace-lined slip skirt and Prada kitten heels. Fans who are also keeping an eye on street style can try tying it over a coat, or another sweater, like guests at fashion week this season.
A photo posted by taylorswift on
Both Gomez and Swift are noted Reformation fans who've worn the brand dozens of times over the years. The former's earliest Reformation outfit consisted of a Ref bodysuit tucked into jeans for a flight in 2015. Roughly a year later, in moment of extreme best friend synergy, Swift wore a linen Reformation two-piece set to see Gomez perform in 2016. Since then, the pair have tried everything from vacation essential floral dresses and co-ord sets to vintage-inspired denim and easygoing knitwear (not always at the same time). Regardless of the exact brand they're wearing, Gomez and Swift also tend to color-coordinate in neutral tones when they're seen in public together.
Gomez's cuddly sweater is a 180-degree turn from her most recent street style moment. Days ago, she shared photos from a whirlwind Paris trip wearing a sleek all-black outfit including a turtleneck, mini skirt, tights, and pointed-toe boots. Meanwhile, Swift recently touched down in Sydney, Australia, for another leg of the Eras Tour, where she wore a Tortured Poets Department-coded corset top and mini skirt. If fans are lucky, the duo will reunite soon—and in their coordinating sweaters.
Halie LeSavage is the senior news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes fashion and beauty stories. Her reporting has ranged from in-depth designer profiles to fashion week reviews and research-backed shopping guides. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held fashion writer and editor roles at Harper’s Bazaar, Morning Brew, and Glamour. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. You can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
