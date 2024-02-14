I have to admit I have a problem with end-of-winter fashion. You're forced to wear multiple layers, your shoe choices are all but limited to boots, and no one can see your outfit because of your (much-needed) outerwear. While I try to make my style more interesting with a fun winter coat or jacket, it's around this time of year that I start to look forward to shopping all of the fresh spring trends. So as I'm scrolling through the new arrivals at a few of my favorite retailers—as a shopping editor casually does—I noticed Reformation seems to be in a similar mindset. After taking a peek at the brand's new pieces , I'm now desperate for warmer weather—and some time spent out of the office—just so I can wear them all.

Allow me to paint you a mental picture that sums up Reformation's latest arrivals page: You're walking along palm-covered streets somewhere in the south of France in something breezy, luxurious, and chic. That "something" I'm envisioning is one of the many linen dresses , matching sets , and summery shoes that the retailer just dropped in time for spring.

Below, I've found 19 pieces that hit the mark. These are the kind of clothes the coolest woman you know would wear on vacation. And if you’re looking to add that certain je ne sais quoi to your warm-weather wardrobe, these finds are your ticket to achieving it. In short, these Reformation new arrivals have me dying to book a trip to St. Tropez. Keep scrolling to shop the best pieces that I found for you to buy before they sell out.

Shop Reformation's New Arrivals

Meela Linen Top $168 at Reformation I may or may not have audibly gasped when I came across this top. From the square neckline and cap sleeves to the vintage-look buttons, this top is so good. I love it just as much with the matching skirt as I do with jeans and ballet flats.

Oaklyn Linen Dress $228 at Reformation This dress is so good, that I almost wanted to gatekeep it just so I can get my hands on it before it inevitably sells out. Alas, sharing is caring so here we are. I plan on wearing this dress all summer long by playing around with accessories.

Rosaline Knit Top $98 at Reformation Off-the-shoulder tops will be everywhere once the warm weather hits. Get ahead of the trend by wearing this top with trousers and a coat now, then pair it with tailored shorts and ballet flats come spring.

Tancy Dress $178 at Reformation Reformation never misses with their dresses, which is why there are so many on this list. This polka-dot number somehow feels both old-school and modern, which means you can keep it around in your closet for a long time.

Andy Oversized Linen Shirt $128 at Reformation Once it gets hotter than hot outside, you can catch me wearing a linen button-down shirt ike this on a weekly basis. Whenever I don't know what to wear, I'll throw it over a tank and shorts and call it a day.

Margarita Slingback Heel $278 at Reformation Blame it on the coquette aesthetic that has taken over Gen Z's TikTok timelines, but I'm willing to bet these pretty heels will be the next It-style. The ballet flat-slingback-heels-hybrid feels especially of the moment, hitting on multiple trends at once.

Amorette Linen Dress $198 at Reformation Linen sundresses are basically my summer uniform, so you can bet this one is sitting in my cart. The blue floral print feels very coastal preppy, which is a vibe I can definitely get behind.

Margot Top $168 at Reformation How adorable is this top? From the delicate ties, ruching, and floral lace hem, this top has an ultra-feminine feel, and when paired with the matching shorts, is ideal for strolling along a boardwalk.

Tropez Denim Mini Dress $218 at Reformation As the name suggests, this dress has me dreaming of a vacation in Saint-Tropez. I'd pair it with loafers, socks, and dramatic black sunnies to feel like a chic French girl feel a la Alexa Chung.

Kallie Dress $298 at Reformation The drop waist is what steals the show on this dress. The silhouette feels flirty and modern and because I'm sure you already have nuptials on your calendar, it would make the ideal summer wedding guest dress.

Marella Linen Dress $278 at Reformation Don't ask me why, but this is the dress I'd wear to a picnic in the park. Just imagine the Instagram pictures you could get in this frock while lounging on a gingham blanket in the sunshine. You see my vision, right?

Ludo Toe Ring Strappy Flat Sandal $128 at Reformation If you've got a vacation lined up sometime soon, these are going to be the sandals you want to make sure are packed. They may seem simple in style, but that's what makes them so luxe looking.

Hester Top $98 at Reformation Nothing screams summer like a top covered in watermelons, strawberries, and lemons. Pair this corset-style top with denim shorts or a silky slip skirt for a look that will brighten up any day.

Cary Cuffed High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans $168 at Reformation When it comes to jeans in 2024, the baggier the better. These jeans have a super wide leg but they feel even more forward with the cool cuffed hems.

Shannon Knit Dress $148 at Reformation Your swimsuit cover-up can be so much better than an oversized t-shirt and denim shorts. This knitted dress will instantly make you look like a fashion girl at the beach but why stop there? Throw it over a black bra and matching briefs and you've nailed the sheer trend with minimal effort.

Roxy Linen Two Piece $248 at Reformation If there's any kind of outfit I love to wear in the spring and summer, it's a matching set. Chic options like this one take all of the brainpower out of getting dressed, which is a godsend on busy mornings.

Suki Dress $248 at Reformation While the color red may feel especially hot right now, I wholeheartedly believe it's a timeless shade. This slip dress is sure to make heads turn with its eye-catching color, but it also comes in a navy floral print if that's more your speed.

Leni Skirt $168 at Reformation Pleated skirts are a micro-trend that's on the rise and I see no sign of it stopping as we head into warmer weather. Swap out your jeans for this skirt and prepare to feel instantly more elevated.