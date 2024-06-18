It's been almost two years since Serena Williams retired from tennis. Now that she's made her full pivot from athlete to entrepreneur, with her brand Wyn Beauty out in the world, she's dressing the part. Yesterday, front row at the Gucci Men's Spring Summer 2025 Fashion Show for Milan Fashion Week, Williams wore a monochromatic ballet slipper pink pantsuit, complete with a matching belt, a sheer button-down shirt, and coordinating bra.

Dressed by stylist Kimberly Sussman Bridges, Williams was dripping in pale pink Gucci. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dressed by stylist Kimberly Sussman Bridges, Williams was dripping in Gucci from head to toe. She draped her pale pink double breasted blazer around her shoulders, layered overtop a silky blouse in the exact same color patterned with gem GG logos. (A bold choice, considering the temperature was in the mid-80s.) Her light mauve bra peeked out from the half-buttoned, semi-sheer button-down. Williams tucked her shirt into matching wide-leg, high-waisted trousers, cinched with a pale pink leather belt.

The only items that strayed from the pink theme were Williams's clear sandal heels, oversized orange sunnies, and red half-circle handbag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The only items that strayed from the pink theme were Williams's clear sandal high heels, her oversized orange ombré sunnies, and her red patent leather half-circle handbag.

It seems as though Williams has found her color. Just last week at Tribeca Film Festival, the star wore a sheer pink corset dress, plus diamonds and pink gemstones. Back in April, for Byrdie's Spring Beauty Issue, Williams was styled in the same shade for a dramatic ballerina-esque look.

Serena Williams wore the same dreamy shade for an appearance at the Tribeca Film Festival last week. That time, she wore Dolce & Gabbana. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Yesterday's business-core look was relatively new for Williams, who tends to go for more feminine silhouettes. (The touch of semi-sheer styling wasn't too far out of the norm: After the Met Gala, she hit the afterparties in an unexpected crochet naked dress.)

Williams is far from the only celebrity trying the "office siren" style. Sabrina Carpenter was just spotted in a Clueless-adjacent plaid skirt suit, while Zendaya recently wore a vintage neon green pencil skirt suit set by Mugler while promoting Challengers. Kendall Jenner also buttoned up in an olive double-breasted suit jacket and pleated trousers.

Williams is also the latest celebrity to hop on the monochromatic spring trend. Last week, we saw Rihanna in an all-oxblood look. Also last week, Ayo Edebiri combined both trends wearing a turquoise-on-turquoise blazer and bermuda short trousers.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Scroll down to shop Serena William's pink suit moment.

Shop Pink Suits Inspired by Serena Williams

Lovers and Friends Veste Roxanne $196 at Revolve

Lovers and Friends Zoie Pant $113 at Revolve

English Factory Drapey Double Breasted Satin Blazer $130 at Nordstrom