Sabrina Carpenter Does 'Clueless' Cosplay in a Plaid Skirt Suit

Pop's newest It-Girlie is playing dress-up. Sabrina Carpenter was spotted out and about in Paris on Tuesday, June 11, wearing a skirt suit a la Clueless. But instead of Cher Horowitz's yellow-and black-plaid set, Carpenter opted for white-and-ink tweed with frayed edges and traded Horowitz's kilt style for pleats.

Carpenter is mainly recognized for her on-stage fashion, a cross somewhere between pin-up model, burlesque dancer, and Gen Z e-girl. She's a big fan of mini skirts, corsets, and generally flirty feminine styles, by a mix of up-and-coming designers like Frolov and fashion month staples like Versace with a dash of relatability from brands like Victoria's Secret. The skirt suit, whose tags haven't been revealed by stylists Jason Bolden or Ron Hartleben, is a definite departure from her typical look book. But it makes sense as a next step for the singer, toward something a little more polished and preppy.

The pop star wore her matching skirt suit set over top a crisp white button-up. Carpenter's long locks, courtesy of her hairstylist Scott King, were blown out and teased into bouncy, Hollywood bombshell mane.

Sabrina Carpenter pulls a Cher Horowitz in Paris. (Image credit: Backgrid one time use)

She's not the only celebrity putting her spin on the office-core trend. Just this week, actress Ayo Edebiri wore a turquoise shorts suit, aka trousers cropped into Bermuda shorts and an oversized blazer. Over the past few months, Zendaya has worn both a vintage neon green pencil skirt suit set by Mugler and custom white Calvin Klein skirt suit with nothing but a Bulgari snake necklace underneath her blazer.

Zendaya tried a skirt suit on the Challengers tour, a vintage Mugler pull from stylist Law Roach. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Businesswear is currently celebrities' favorite way to, well, take care of business. Kendall Jenner suited up in a monochromatic olive outfit, a double-breasted blazer paired with pleated trousers. Beyoncé introduced the business cowboy look earlier this year, channeling a ranch-owning millionaire magnate in khaki-colored Ferragamo suit and matching ten-gallon hat. Rihanna put a David Byrne in Stop Making Sense twist on workwear through an ultra-baggy tailored jacket . And we can't forget Gigi Hadid, who wore not one, but two suit sets over the course of one day.

Kendall Jenner hasn't yet tried the skirt suit, but she has worn traditional suiting. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sabrina Carpenter is trying her version of the existing trend, shirking the more masculine menswear angle and giving the classic suit a girly makeover. It's fitting with the micro-mini silhouettes she wears in her recent "Please Please Please" music video, alongside Prada's color-changing lip balm.

The "Espresso" singer began plotting her street style takeover more than six years ago. In a 2018 interview with Glamour, Carpenter said she looks to other pop icons for outfit inspiration. "I never leave my house [dressed like] Rihanna, but I strive to be that kind of bold."

