Serena Williams's Next Act? Designing the Cutest Children's Clothing for Future GOATs
Inspired by her own family, the limited-edition Janie and Jack collaboration includes matching mommy-and-me outfits, vacation-ready swimwear, and more.
In between raising two daughters, running a venture capital company, and owning a Canadian women's basketball team, Serena Williams has somehow found the time for another exciting project: designing a children's clothing line in collaboration with Janie and Jack. Now, the limited-edition collection—which features breezy apparel, beach-ready swimwear, and adorable accessories for kids up to 12 years old—is finally out in the world just in time for all those spring and summer adventures you have coming up.
Naturally, much of the inspiration for the colorful drop came from the tennis legend's young family. The collection includes two coordinated mommy-and-me ensembles, along with a reimagined take on Serena’s iconic childhood tennis looks. Her daughters Olympia and Adira even posed alongside Williams in their first-ever campaign together.
"I've always shopped at Janie and Jack since Olympia was a baby," Williams tells Marie Claire. "And I think they saw that whenever I posted pictures, Olympia had a lot of Janie and Jack on. I'm not a children's clothing designer. I've always done women's and ready-to-wear and activewear. So I definitely leaned on the team when it came to design, but was able to provide inspirations such as colors and patterns."
Of course, Williams is no rookie when it comes to dreaming up fabulous clothes. In the midst of her tennis career, Williams studied fashion design for three years in the early aughts. She later launched a clothing line, S by Serena, as well as an eponymous jewelry line. She's also worked diligently to highlight emerging designers through her womenswear partnership and apprenticeship program with Nike. That said, even with decades of experience under her belt, designing for children was "more of a learning moment" for Williams.
"Their needs are different just in terms of the neck lines and in terms of the clothes being wearable and usable and functional," she says.
The other challenge, of course, is that children have creative minds and opinions of their own. Olympia is only seven years old, but Williams says she's been dressing herself since she was one.
"She's a girly girl," the 43-year-old quips. "She has a very eclectic type of style. She's very innovative, and I love it. I love seeing that she doesn't follow the curve."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Luckily, mother and daughter agree when it comes to the color pink—Williams's favorite—and one of the collection's best ensembles.
"We call it the GOAT skirt and top," Williams says. "It's really meaningful to me. It was inspired by an outfit I wore as little girl, and it definitely speaks to Olympia because she's really into two-pieces now. She's seven and she's been dressing herself for six years—I'm not kidding. She's very opinionated and always has been on what she wears. So that piece really speaks to her. And I think she likes it because when I show her pictures of me, she's like, 'Oh, I want to be like you.'"
For now, matching outfits are mostly reserved for special occasions and travel. In her everyday life as a working mother, Williams prefers to keep it simple.
"When it comes to dressing as a family, I always want my girls to feel safe and comfortable, and I always want them to look safe and comfortable," she says.
The collection is filled with pieces that are absolutely begging to worn on a warm weather vacation, but they're equally suited to school and weekend errand-running.
"It's really just about being happy and going to a happy place," Williams concludes. "It doesn't necessarily have to be a physical place. You don't need to physically go anywhere. 'Look good, feel good' plays a big role. And when you have that, you can just kind of imagine that you're somewhere else and have that experience through your clothing."
Shop the full Serena Williams x Janie and Jack collection here.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
-
Nobody Did Paris Fashion Week Like Doechii
The Grammy winner cemented her place as a beauty and fashion icon.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid Do On-Brand LBDs
One look, two ways.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Prince William Is Heading to This Country for the First Time—But Princess Kate Won't be Joining Him
The visit is "off the table" for the Princess of Wales.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Bella Hadid Struts Saint Laurent's Fall 2025 Paris Fashion Week Show in a Blue Lace Naked Dress
The model shut down Saint Laurent in a blue lace naked dress.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Kendall Jenner Elevates a Carelessly Cool Sweater Vest With The Row's Luxe Leather Accessories
Leather accessories from The Row did all the heavy lifting.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Tyla's Chanel Twist on the Skirt Suit Trend Completely Changes Her Personal Style Narrative
The singer abandoned her skintight dresses for a ladylike skirt suit.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Sydney Sweeney Goes Boho-Chic in a Peplum Denim Jacket, Suede Boots, and a Statement Hobo Bag
The actor doused herself in trendy pieces for a night out during Paris Fashion Week.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Kaia Gerber Resurrects the Hollywood-Favorite Oversize Sunglasses Trend
Runways in Milan and Paris also want it to come back.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Ana de Armas Shuts Down Paris Fashion Week in a Sheer Lace Dress and a Big Diamond Ring
The actor joined the fun at Paris Fashion Week in a sheer lace dress and sparkly accessories.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Hailey Bieber Models a Starlit Twist on the Velvet Flats Trend at Paris Fashion Week
With starlit shoes to match.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Zendaya, Noted Louis Vuitton Ambassador, Misses Its Paris Fashion Week Fall 2025 Front Row
The star has her reasons for missing Paris Fashion Week.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated