Kim Kardashian's Fashion Empire Will Expand Into Sneakers With New Athletics Brand, NikeSKIMS
Footwear is just the start of the new long-term partnership.
In the years since its launch, Kim Kardashian's self-titled shapewear brand has become a case study in viral marketing. SKIMS continually rolls out new collaborations and celebrity campaigns on a month-to-month bases, keeping the brand's name consistently top of mind.
Kardashian has just crossed the Ts and dotted the Is on the label's first buzzy launch of 2025: a "long-term partnership" with Nike.
Appropriately dubbed NikeSKIMS, the company will bring Kardashian's namesake brand permanently into the activewear industry. The label's "extensive product line" will combine Nike's athletic innovation with SKIMS's butt-centuating ethos. According to a press release from the brand, "products will be crafted to fit every curve and enhance the body’s natural form" to make customers "feel strong and sexy.”
"Over the past five years, SKIMS has redefined the intimates and loungewear industry,” SKIMS Co-Founder and CEO, Jens Grede said in a statement. “This partnership will empower individuals to express themselves authentically, merging SKIMS' focus on body confidence and self-expression with Nike's relentless pursuit of excellence."
This venture is still in its early stages and, thus far, no product imagery has been released, but fans can expect Nike-grade leggings and workout gear, fitted with SKIMS' hourglass-inducing shapewear technology. The launch will also see Kardashian enter a new category: shoes. In addition to training apparel and accessories, NikeSKIMS will also include several new takes on some of Nike's most iconic footwear styles, including the Air Max Muse, Air Superfly, A’One, and Sabrina 2.
During its almost six-year lifespan, SKIMS has taken a unique approach to collaborations, pivoting back and forth between luxury fashion houses and heritage athletic brands. Thus far, SKIMS has collaborated with Fendi, Dolce & Gabbana, and Swarovski, as well as The North Face, Team USA for the 2022 Winter Olympics, and, now, Nike. Both categories do their part to further underscore Kardashian's business model, which combines style and function.
NikeSKIMS will debut its first collection, online and in retail locations, this spring, before taking their offerings global in 2026.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
