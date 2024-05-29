Selena Gomez Test Drives Two Vibrant Color Trends While Filming in New York City

She's nailing the art of the outfit change.

Selena Gomez in New York City wearing a pink puff sleeve dress and sunglasses
After shutting down the Cannes Film Festival red carpet in custom Saint Laurent and taking home her first best actress award, Selena Gomez is back in New York City and no less busy. Case in point: While filming the upcoming season of Only Murders in the Building on Wednesday, May 29, Gomez also showed off her ability to fashion multi-task by wearing two vibrant, but very different, spring color trends.

The Rare Beauty founder was first photographed in a startling fuchsia dress while walking around the show's Upper West Side set. Her Rebecca Vallance dress, most likely pulled by costume designer Dana Covarrubias, featured elbow-length puff sleeves and a grid of textured, fuzzy fabric. The dress looked like it was designed at the corner of Valentino's PP Pink collection (which set off fashion's first wave of all-magenta-everything in 2022) and 2023's Barbiecore palette—it's impossible to miss. (It's also sold out, but fans can join a wait list to match with Gomez.)

Between takes, Gomez added sunglasses and every actor's off-duty staple: a pair of Ugg slippers. (Exact credits for her shades were not available at press time.)

Selena Gomez wearing a pink dress and Uggs on set for Only Murders in the Building in New York City

Selena Gomez committed to a fuchsia, textured dress—and her on-set staple, Uggs.

Emerson Drama Bow-Back Gown
Abercrombie & Fitch Emerson Drama Bow-Back Gown

a pair of ugg slippers in front of a plain backdrop
Ugg Tasman Slipper

Starting the day in the color that's still inescapable wasn't enough for Gomez—or rather, her on-screen alter-ego, Mabel Mora. A short while later, she changed into another costume that could also function as an everyday spring outfit: a cornflower blue sweater and a coordinating striped mini skirt. The two pastel pieces winked at the light blue color trend making its way from Fendi to Bottega Veneta this spring.

But Gomez didn't make this shade a head-to-toe moment. Instead, she switched up her palette with a pair of bright red leather boots—putting the "wrong shoe" theory, a styling tip to add more contrast to a look with a contrasting shoe, into action. Once again, the exact pieces she's wearing aren't listed online yet.

Selena Gomez wears a blue sweater and striped skirt with red boots while walking around new york city on set for only murders in the building

Selena Gomez also wore a cornflower blue sweater with a coordinating skirt and bright red boots while filming in New York City.

a collarless zara jacket in front of a plain backdrop
Zara Structured Round Neck Blazer

Gomez's on-set outfits are a big departure from the style story she's been writing with Erin Walsh in recent weeks. Getting ready for Cannes and promoting Rare Beauty, Gomez has mostly leaned on romantic, vintage-inspired pieces by a mix of marquee runway designers (like Balmain and Oscar de la Renta) and up-and-coming labels (like Maticevski) in shades of cream, black, and red. She's also test-driven resurgent fashion trends, like the chic white peplum dress she wore to arrive in Cannes.

Of course, Gomez isn't necessarily dressing like herself when she's in character—and throughout Only Murders' four seasons, she's embraced a range of eclectic coats and unexpectedly clashing knits. Today's glimpse at her upcoming's seasons wardrobe does come with a sprinkle of style inspiration: With spring in full bloom and summer around the corner, it's the the prime time for experimenting with high contrast, fully saturated colors. Even twice in one day.

Shop Spring Dresses and Sweaters Inspired by Selena Gomez

Puff Sleeve Cotton Midi Dress
Frame Puff Sleeve Cotton Midi Dress

Evangeline Cornelli Midi Dress
Aje Evangeline Cornelli Midi Dress

a blue alex mill sweater in front of a plain backdrop
Alex Mill Paris Sweater Jacket

Sézane Gaspard Cardigan
Sézane Gaspard Cardigan

Halie LeSavage
