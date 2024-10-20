Sofia Richie Grainge Makes Her Postpartum Red Carpet Debut in Fire Red Fendi
The model attended the Fourth Annual Academy Museum Gala and walked the red carpet for the first time since becoming a mom.
Sofia Richie Grainge has returned to the red carpet.
On Saturday, Oct. 19, the model made her postpartum red carpet debut while attending the Fourth Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California.
For her post-baby return, Richie Grainge wore a red silk dress straight from the FENDI Spring/Summer 2024 Collection.
As Vogue notes, artistic director Kim Jones draws inspiration from his predecessor Karl Lagerfeld—the Spring/Summer 2024 collection was "informed by Lagerfeld's spring 1999 show" and its "powerful practicality drew from the Roman women."
That Richie Grainge chose to wear the fire red Fendi gown for her first red carpet since giving birth to her daughter, Eloise Samantha Grainge, on May 20, is certainly fitting—the model recently opened up about complications she experienced post-birth, making her postpartum red carpet debut all the more meaningful.
"I had a great pregnancy up until about 32 weeks," she explained in a recent interview with Dr. Thais Aliabadi and women's health advocate Mary Alice Haney on the "She MD" podcast, going on to say that she "woke up one morning" and texted Aliabadi that she was "really tired today."
"My back really hurts. I feel a little crampy.' And I really thought it was going to be another one of those, 'Yeah, babe, that's pregnancy. You're going to be fine, but you can come in if you want me to check you' type situations," she continued.
"But instead, she was like, 'You know what? Actually, I think you should go see the fetal specialist to monitor, to make sure that everything's OK, and then you'll go home. It's not a big deal,'" she added. "Thank God, she said that."
At the hospital, Richie Grainge learned she was in active labor. After giving birth at 38 weeks gestation, Richie Grainge experienced severe swelling and was diagnosed with postpartum preeclampsia.
"The hardest thing I ever had to do, I think literally, was leave my daughter two days postpartum," continued. "And my poor husband was like, 'I have to get you to the hospital because Dr. A is saying it's just not safe. It's not safe that you're home.' So I spent 24 hours in the hospital, and it was really, really, really hard."
Richie Grainge was joined by a slew of Hollywood A-listers, who leaned all the way into the old Hollywood glam trend via vintage dresses and archived looks.
Kaia Gerber walked the red carpet in a vintage Givenchy couture gown, while Kim Kardashian and sister Kylie Jenner both wore throwback pieces from Mugler. Not to be outdone, Kendall Jenner wore a Schiaparelli Spring 2024 couture gown that pushed the boundaries of cut-outs, perfectly paired with black Schiaparelli Bijoux Mules S heels.
