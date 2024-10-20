Kendall Jenner's Schiaparelli Couture Gown Redefines Cut-Outs

Model and reality television star Kendall Jenner is pushing the boundaries of cut-out gowns.

On Saturday, Oct. 19, the famous Jenner attended the Fourth Annual Academy Museum Gala, held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California, wearing a stunning all-black gown featuring intricate, daring cut-outs.

The model walked the red carpet in a Schiaparelli Spring 2024 Couture Dress straight off the runway, perfectly paired with black Schiaparelli Bijoux Mules S heels.

Like her sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner —who were also in attendance, both dazzling in vintage Mugler gowns —Kendall was one of many stars to embody Old Hollywood glam via vintage and archival fashion pieces.

Kendall Jenner at the Fourth Annual Academy Museum Gala held at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kendall's sister, Kim Kardashian, wore a archival Mugler look from the 1998 "Jeu de Paume" collection, styled by Dani Levi. The outfit featured a white playsuit, an extreme, almost reality-defying cinched-in waist (much like her controversial 2024 Met Gala look), and structural accents at the hips.

To complete the vintage ensemble, Kardashian added a long white coat that slouched over her shoulders and trailed behind her like a luxe, royal-inspired cape.

Not to be outdone, Kendall's sister Kylie also arrived at the high-profile event wearing a throwback Mugler gown from the brand's Spring 1998 collection. As Marie Claire previously reported, Kylie's stylists Alexandra and Mackenize Grandquist tracked down a piece from the past that "speaks exactly to Jenner's style in the here and now."

The skintight gown featured a semi-sheer top and pelvic cut-out skirt resembling a visible thong, which certainly spoke to Kylie's personal style.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner on the Academy Museum Gala red carpet in vintage gowns. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Other Hollywood A-list stars in attendance include Ariana Grande, Kaia Gerber, Addison Rae, Rooney Mara, and Mindy Kaling.

Like so many of her fellow attendees, Grande walked the red carpet in a vintage, strapless Balmain gown from the house's 1963 collection, featuring polka dots, a black ribbon belt and a bow detail at the bodice.

Kaling shined in a vintage Versace dress and Effy jewelry, styled by Jenna Filingeri, while Gerber opted for a vintage Givenchy Couture gown from Alexander McQueen's 1997 collection.