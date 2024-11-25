Sofia Richie Updates Her Cropped Cardigan Outfit With Lavender Bottega Veneta Glitter Snow Globe Heels and a Classic Chanel Flap Bag

Sofia Richie spiked her quiet luxury closet essentials with a party-ready shoe in an unexpected color on Friday, Nov. 22. The star—who recently became a mother of one after giving birth to her daughter, Eloise, in May—stepped out for an evening at celebrity hotspot The Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood wearing a classic day-to-night look.

Her minimalist ensemble starts with a black drop-shoulder button-down cardigan with a split waist that exposes a small swatch of her stomach. It's hard to say for sure, but the fitted piece certainly looks like Birrot's Lay3 Boatneck Cardigan, which also comes in pink, caramel brown, and burgundy, should you prefer a more colorful take on Richie's classic black. Alternatively, London-based label Aligne offers a black longline blazer with a waist split and an irresistible under-$300 price tag. The 26-year-old paired the blouse with black wide-leg denim trousers and a vintage Chanel flap bag trimmed with gold insignia hardware on the chain.

Sofia Richie accessorizes her all-black ensemble with lavender glitter heels and a vintage Chanel flap bag. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Birrot Lay3 Boatneck Cardigan in Anthracite $317 at Strøm

Chanel Lambskin Quilted Small Double Flap in Black $9,295 at Fashionphile

Richie put a festive spin on her otherwise monochromatic outfit with a pointy pair of lavender leather pumps. Released around the holidays in 2020, the Bottega Veneta design features a three-inch plexiglass heel filled with matching purple metallic foil glitter. Each step Richie took sent the glitter heel swirling, much like a snow globe. The last-season style is largely sold-out, but you can still find them floating around on resale sites like Relik Editions and eBay if you're so inclined.

Bottega Veneta 'Glitter Heel Almond 75' Pumps in Lavender $530 at Relik Editions

Bottega Veneta Almond Slip-On Pumps in Acid Turquoise $1,450 at FWRD

Luckily, Australian brand Acler just dropped a collection of bags, shoes, and jewelry that heavily features the same shade of lilac. So if you can't find Sofia Richie's Bottega pumps in your size, there's still a way to test drive her unexpected black and pop of lavender color combination without breaking the bank.

