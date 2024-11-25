Sofia Richie Updates Her Cropped Cardigan Outfit With Lavender Bottega Veneta Glitter Snow Globe Heels and a Classic Chanel Flap Bag
The star flashed her midriff in a monochromatic outfit topped with party-ready pumps.
Sofia Richie spiked her quiet luxury closet essentials with a party-ready shoe in an unexpected color on Friday, Nov. 22. The star—who recently became a mother of one after giving birth to her daughter, Eloise, in May—stepped out for an evening at celebrity hotspot The Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood wearing a classic day-to-night look.
Her minimalist ensemble starts with a black drop-shoulder button-down cardigan with a split waist that exposes a small swatch of her stomach. It's hard to say for sure, but the fitted piece certainly looks like Birrot's Lay3 Boatneck Cardigan, which also comes in pink, caramel brown, and burgundy, should you prefer a more colorful take on Richie's classic black. Alternatively, London-based label Aligne offers a black longline blazer with a waist split and an irresistible under-$300 price tag. The 26-year-old paired the blouse with black wide-leg denim trousers and a vintage Chanel flap bag trimmed with gold insignia hardware on the chain.
Richie put a festive spin on her otherwise monochromatic outfit with a pointy pair of lavender leather pumps. Released around the holidays in 2020, the Bottega Veneta design features a three-inch plexiglass heel filled with matching purple metallic foil glitter. Each step Richie took sent the glitter heel swirling, much like a snow globe. The last-season style is largely sold-out, but you can still find them floating around on resale sites like Relik Editions and eBay if you're so inclined.
Luckily, Australian brand Acler just dropped a collection of bags, shoes, and jewelry that heavily features the same shade of lilac. So if you can't find Sofia Richie's Bottega pumps in your size, there's still a way to test drive her unexpected black and pop of lavender color combination without breaking the bank.
Shop Lavender Accessories Inspired by Sofia Richie
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
