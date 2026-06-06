Kim Kardashian's Gucci Leather Racing Suit Matches Boyfriend Lewis Hamilton's Monaco Grand Prix Energy Perfectly

Kim Kardashian is taking her relationship with Lewis Hamilton to the next level. Following multiple date nights, the SKIMS founder decided to support the British race car driver while he competes in the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix 2026. Of course, attendance alone wouldn't be enough; Kim Kardashian's leather Gucci outfit confirms she's going all-in on the decorated speed demon.

On Friday, June 5, Kim was spotted in Monte Carlo, Monaco alongside sister Khloé Kardashian, with the pair spending time on a yacht with friends ahead of the competition. For the occasion, the reality star made her intentions clear by wearing a head-to-toe leather Gucci racing suit. Although Hamilton didn't appear to be present at the gathering, Kim's look was akin to one half of a couple's outfit.

The All's Fair star's apt racing suit consisted of a Generation Gucci black leather jacket and matching leather pants. She also carried a Gucci Lunetta Bag, featuring the fashion house's iconic "Web" stripe, paired with black pointed-toe pumps, and oversize sunglasses, also Gucci.

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Kim Kardashian wears a two-piece leather Gucci racing suit ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Gucci Lunetta Small Crossbody Bag $1,600 at Gucci

After the pair both attended the same New Year's Eve party, dating rumors were ignited in February 2026 when Kardashian and Hamilton spent time together in the Cotswolds, England.

At the time, a source told Entertainment Tonight, "Kim and Lewis are spending more time together and seeing where things are going." The source continued, "They've been friends and known each other for years but are now exploring a romantic relationship."⁠

Kim Kardashian matches Lewis Hamilton's energy in a leather racing suit. (Image credit: Backgrid)

If Kim's Moanco Grand Prix outfit is anything to go by, her romance with Hamilton is still going strong.

SHOP OUTFITS INSPIRED BY KIM KARDASHIAN

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