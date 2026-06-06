Kim Kardashian's Gucci Leather Racing Suit Matches Boyfriend Lewis Hamilton's Monaco Grand Prix Energy Perfectly
The SKIMS founder is in her leather and lace era.
Kim Kardashian is taking her relationship with Lewis Hamilton to the next level. Following multiple date nights, the SKIMS founder decided to support the British race car driver while he competes in the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix 2026. Of course, attendance alone wouldn't be enough; Kim Kardashian's leather Gucci outfit confirms she's going all-in on the decorated speed demon.
On Friday, June 5, Kim was spotted in Monte Carlo, Monaco alongside sister Khloé Kardashian, with the pair spending time on a yacht with friends ahead of the competition. For the occasion, the reality star made her intentions clear by wearing a head-to-toe leather Gucci racing suit. Although Hamilton didn't appear to be present at the gathering, Kim's look was akin to one half of a couple's outfit.
The All's Fair star's apt racing suit consisted of a Generation Gucci black leather jacket and matching leather pants. She also carried a Gucci Lunetta Bag, featuring the fashion house's iconic "Web" stripe, paired with black pointed-toe pumps, and oversize sunglasses, also Gucci.
After the pair both attended the same New Year's Eve party, dating rumors were ignited in February 2026 when Kardashian and Hamilton spent time together in the Cotswolds, England.
At the time, a source told Entertainment Tonight, "Kim and Lewis are spending more time together and seeing where things are going." The source continued, "They've been friends and known each other for years but are now exploring a romantic relationship."
If Kim's Moanco Grand Prix outfit is anything to go by, her romance with Hamilton is still going strong.
SHOP OUTFITS INSPIRED BY KIM KARDASHIAN
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.