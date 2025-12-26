Hailey Bieber and Son Jack Wear Matching Pajamas in Cute Christmas Pic

Matching pajamas are a Christmas tradition for many families, and the Bieber fam is no different. On Dec. 25, Hailey Bieber posted a photo on her Instagram story showing herself holding her toddler son, Jack. The two are both wearing brown plaid pajamas with Jack reaching up into the air while Hailey smiles at him. The Rhode founder wrote alongside the picture, "Merry Christmas" with two red heart emoji.

In a second post, Hailey shared a screenshot about how her husband, Justin Bieber, had become the fifth musician to reach 120 million monthly listeners on Spotify. She added a Christmas tree and heart emoji, and probably encouraged even more people to go stream Justin's 2011 holiday hit "Mistletoe".

Justin also posted about Christmas on his own Instagram account, and gave a look at another festive outfit from Jack. In a Dec. 24 post, the "Peaches" singer shared a photo of a living room decorated for Christmas and two pictures of Jack on what appears to be a private plane wearing a red sweater and a Santa hat. As with all the photos Hailey and Justin post of their son, his face is obscured.

Hailey Bieber and son Jack wearing matching pajamas in her Christmas Day Instagram post. (Image credit: Hailey Bieber/Instagram)

In a different Instagram post on Christmas Day, Justin uploaded a photo of himself and Hailey snuggled up together outside. Hailey keeps warm in a black fur coat and red scarf, while Justin wears a cream puffer coat. He wrote in the caption, "MERRY CHRISTMAS FROM THE BIEBERS."

While Justin and Hailey gives fans a glimpse at their personal lives on social media, they've made clear that they won't post Jack's face.

"Until your child can understand it and it’s possible to have conversation around it, I have no interest in putting him out there in any way," Hailey told WSJ. Magazine in October (via Elle). In the same interview, she noted that she spends more time at home now that she's a mom. "I feel like time has just become so precious," she said. "Having kids makes you realize that."

Even without his face shown, the moments Hailey shares of Jack are cute just the same. Personally, I'm influenced by both of them to get some cozy brown and white plaid PJs next December. Red and green who?