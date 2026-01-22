It’s My Job to Follow Trends, But I Just Want to Wear All Black—28 Picks I’m Shopping in 2026
What can I say? I'm a born-and-bred New Yorker.
I think I may be allergic to wearing color. I blame my New York City upbringing for this—as well as my parents, who wore the chicest all-black outfits when I was growing up. After years of fighting it, I have simply decided to embrace it in my 30s. And thank goodness, because I now get to scroll through my favorite retailers' and brands' websites for hours, pulling together my favorite finds guilt-free. It's a task I take very seriously: My monochromatic shopping list for winter 2026 has taken me weeks to build. But I'm finally ready to share.
Right now, I'm looking to replace pieces I've worn to death (like my favorite Longchamp laptop bag and black jeans from Agolde), as well as sprinkle in newness from Zara, H&M, Nordstrom, and more. Keep scrolling for the all-black fashion picks on the market worth checking out right now, straight from the brain of a shopping editor who has spent pretty much her whole life crafting the perfect all-black wardrobe.
I already own and love a Longchamp Le Pliage tote. If you need a new black bag in your rotation, make it this one.
The Adidas Tokyo was one of the most popular sneaker styles of 2025. I'm willing to bet money on the Japan becoming 2026's It Shoe.
If you have to go back into the office, keep this jacket in your rotation.
Upgrade your ballet flat with a subtle block heel. This little change makes a huge difference.
These under-$200 loafers look similar to a ruched pair beloved by Hailey Bieber—love!
Associate Commerce Editor Brooke Knappenberger convinced me to buy this bag during Freja's Black Friday sale.
Marie Claire's editors wear-tested J.Crew's Rollneck sweaters when they.dropped, and trust us—they're worth the hype.
I recently wore this dress to a winter wedding, and it was a fan favorite.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.