I think I may be allergic to wearing color. I blame my New York City upbringing for this—as well as my parents, who wore the chicest all-black outfits when I was growing up. After years of fighting it, I have simply decided to embrace it in my 30s. And thank goodness, because I now get to scroll through my favorite retailers' and brands' websites for hours, pulling together my favorite finds guilt-free. It's a task I take very seriously: My monochromatic shopping list for winter 2026 has taken me weeks to build. But I'm finally ready to share.

Right now, I'm looking to replace pieces I've worn to death (like my favorite Longchamp laptop bag and black jeans from Agolde), as well as sprinkle in newness from Zara, H&M, Nordstrom, and more. Keep scrolling for the all-black fashion picks on the market worth checking out right now, straight from the brain of a shopping editor who has spent pretty much her whole life crafting the perfect all-black wardrobe.