My Secret to Cool Minimalist Outfits This Spring? A Double-Layer T-Shirt
27 under-$100 picks from Zara and Nordstrom that elevate the wardrobe staple to the next level.
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I don't tend to stray too far from my wardrobe staples—that is, of course, until a fashion trend comes around that takes my pared-back favorites up a notch. So when I came across not one, not two, but several double-layered T-shirts on Zara and Nordstrom, I knew I had found my favorite trend of spring.
The Kurt Cobain-coded tops I spotted imitate the look of multiple shirts in one, without the fuss or bulk. Sure, you could simply layer your T-shirts yourself, but as someone who has always found the art of layering intimidating, these tops do all of the work for you. They elevate the most basic outfits, like my go-to white T-shirt and jeans combo, and they come in pretty color combinations. All in all, double-layer T-shirts are a dream come true for a minimalist like me.
If you're bored with your capsule wardrobe, or need something fresh for the new season, I'm willing to bet a cool double-layer top will do the trick. Ahead, I'm sharing plenty of options from both retailers so you can try out the minimalist-friendly trend for yourself—all of which ring in well under $100, might I add.Article continues below
I'm trying to add more color to my spring wardrobe so I just bought this cobalt blue top.
The double hem is a great way to update your plain white T-shirt.
The sheer effect adds a subtle touch of sexiness to your look.
The cool blue color trend isn't going anywhere anytime soon.
I wouldn't be surprised to see this top on lots of New York It girls this spring.
I'm adding this top to my rotation of going-out outfits.
This lacy top reminds of early 2000s fashion and I'm here for it.
I'm willing to bet lace details will be even bigger this spring.
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Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.