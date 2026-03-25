I don't tend to stray too far from my wardrobe staples—that is, of course, until a fashion trend comes around that takes my pared-back favorites up a notch. So when I came across not one, not two, but several double-layered T-shirts on Zara and Nordstrom, I knew I had found my favorite trend of spring.

The Kurt Cobain-coded tops I spotted imitate the look of multiple shirts in one, without the fuss or bulk. Sure, you could simply layer your T-shirts yourself, but as someone who has always found the art of layering intimidating, these tops do all of the work for you. They elevate the most basic outfits, like my go-to white T-shirt and jeans combo, and they come in pretty color combinations. All in all, double-layer T-shirts are a dream come true for a minimalist like me.

If you're bored with your capsule wardrobe, or need something fresh for the new season, I'm willing to bet a cool double-layer top will do the trick. Ahead, I'm sharing plenty of options from both retailers so you can try out the minimalist-friendly trend for yourself—all of which ring in well under $100, might I add.

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