During the Spring 2026 fashion week circuit, ‘90s-inspired cord necklaces emerged on the glitzy runways of Michael Kors, Ralph Lauren, and Gabriela Hearst. Months later, the vintage jewelry trend is now trickling off the catwalk and into the celebrity crowd. Its first major endorsement? None other than '90s and early-2000s style icon Katie Holmes.

On Thursday, May 7, Katie Holmes was spotted in New York City with the Dawson's Creek-era jewelry trend front and center. Her version—featuring a simple leather cord and a shimmering gold pendant—worked with her croc-embossed tote to enhance the rest of her outfit. Her off-duty uniform included a black midriff-baring cardigan, purple ankle-length spring jeans, and a pair of gum-sole sneakers.

Holmes steps out in NYC while wearing a cord necklace. (Image credit: Cover Images)

Holmes’s clever styling hack—using an eye-catching pendant to elevate a casual look—has recently become a favorite of hers.

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Just two weeks ago, the star was seen using a peace-sign charm to accent a Breton striped top and a pair of straight-leg jeans. Leave it to Holmes to put a playful twist on a classic French-girl ensemble.

Holmes styled a cord necklace with a French-inspired outfit. (Image credit: Backgrid)

It’s worth noting that Holmes isn’t the only celeb bringing cord necklaces back from the trend time capsule. In a recent newsletter post, Marie Claire senior fashion news editor Halie LeSavage noted that Jennifer Lawrence, Daisy Edgar-Jones, and the Hadid sisters have also adopted the retro style.

The cord necklace trend is only expected to get bigger as spring turns into summer. Before the next A-lister layers one into her casual outfit, shop a Marie Claire-approved edit featuring brands like Madewell, Sashi, and Isabel Marant.

Shop Cord Necklaces Inspired by Katie Holmes

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