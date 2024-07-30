Taylor Russell Pairs a Classic Trench Coat With One of 2024's Reigning Sneaker Trends
She's keeping this Onitsuka Tiger sneaker at the top of the charts, along with Kaia Gerber and Kendall Jenner.
Taylor Russell is quickly rising as a red carpet darling to watch. But her best looks arguably come from her off-duty fashion, whether she's spotted in coordinating couple style with her now-ex-boyfriend, Harry Styles, perfecting a blend of androgynous basics, or meshing a reigning 2024 sneaker trend with an all-time wardrobe classic.
Three months post-breakup, Taylor Russell is keeping herself booked and busy, fresh from a quick trip to Seoul for a Loewe event. Now, the Canadian actress is enjoying a much-needed break across the pond, and she was spotted doing so in one of 2024's top sneaker trends.
Taylor Russell was photographed on Monday, July 29, taking a casual stroll in Hampstead, a neighborhood in north London. Despite the city's heatwave, she spent the afternoon covered up, opting for a London outfit formula fellow resident Zendaya knows and loves: a white V-neck tee and—one of her favorite outerwear staples—a lightweight camel trench coat layered on top.
Bobi
The Bones & All star styled the comfy top and long oversized jacket with black drawstring pants. As for accessories, the 30-year-old wore tiny black sunglasses and a red-and-white baseball cap. Plus, she carried a large raffia tote bag on her shoulder.
Russell's street style usually consists of pointy boots or stylish flats, but with her home base being New York City, the actress also knows the importance of a good sneaker. She completed her casual London outfit with a pair of comfy black-and-white Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66s.
Competing head-to-head with Adidas Sambas and Puma Speedcats, the Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66s have quickly risen as a TikTok-favorite shoe over the past year. It launched into popularity after famously appearing in the iconic yellow-and-black iteration worn by Uma Thurman during the 2003 cult film Kill Bill.
While the classic colorway has reached its peak, different styles of the vintage silhouette have been endorsed by a slew of celebrities, including Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Hailey Bieber. Kaia Gerber has also displayed her affinity for the Japanese retro kicks, wearing them in Kill Bill yellow, black-and-white, and white with red and blue stripes.
Taylor Russell might still be considered an underrated style star to some, but her street-style looks are ones to watch closely. Amidst an overwhelming list of popular sneakers to choose from this year alone, Russell's co-sign proves that, for now, the Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66s are here to stay at the very top.
