Taylor Swift Styles an Oversize Chiefs T-Shirt Like a Mini Dress With Classic Black Boots

This is maybe her most relatable game day 'fit yet.

Taylor Swift arrives at the Chiefs game wearing an oversize t shirt styled like a mini dress
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Halie LeSavage
By
last updated
in News

Taylor Swift's past week has been equal parts action- and fashion-packed. She's gone from attending her first Chiefs game of the season (in a Versace denim corset) to winning six MTV VMA awards (in Dior tartan), with several coordinating-couple moments alongside boyfriend Travis Kelce in between. Her busy streak continued on Sept. 15 at the Chiefs game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a surprisingly relatable styling trick to match.

Swift arrived at Arrowhead Stadium in an extra-oversize vintage Chiefs T-shirt—styled by Joseph Cassell Falconer as a breezy mini dress. Her tee was reportedly sourced from Westside Storey, a Kansas City vintage shop Travis Kelce once called "a swaggy joint," and where Swift has previously sourced vintage Chiefs gear for football season. She complemented the on-theme piece with classic black boots by Giuseppe Zanotti and a black embossed shoulder bag by Louis Vuitton. (It's the very same one she carried out in New York City last week.)

Gold chain necklaces by affordable brands Vitaly and Melinda Maria glimmered around her neck and braided gold hoop earrings shined under her hair. Meanwhile, her signature red lipstick defined her beauty look. A dainty red bow clipped into her half-up, half-down hairstyle tied the whole fangirl-but-make-it-fashion outfit together.

Taylor Swift arrives at the Chiefs Game wearing an oversize t shirt styled as a dress with over the knee boots

Taylor Swift arrives at the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Bengals wearing a Chiefs T-shirt styled like a mini dress.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shimmer Preorder
Vitaly Shimmer Necklace

Julian Loves Diamonds Necklace 16
Melinda Maria Julian Loves Diamonds Necklace 16" - Gold|white Diamondettes

Amelie Bow Hair Clip
Lovers and Friends Amelie Bow Hair Clip

Frannie 105mm Above-Knee Boots
Giuseppe Zanotti Frannie 105mm Above-Knee Boots

Nfl - Kansas City Chiefs Hail to the Chiefs T-Shirt 1999 Large
Vintage Club Clothing Kansas City Chiefs Hail to the Chiefs T-Shirt 1999 Large

Of all the outfits Swift has worn in the past week—including a dreamy Zimmermann wedding guest dress and a Miss Americana-coded Reformation gingham mini—it's Taylor Swift's oversize T-shirt dress that feels like her most relatable. It's the kind of piece one could wear around at home as pajamas; with baggy jeans for an all-around relaxed outfit; or, like Swift, with high boots and jewelry for a Sporty Spice moment.

Taylor Swift walks into Arrowhead Stadium wearing a Chiefs T shirt like a mini dress

Taylor Swift enters Arrowhead Stadium with Danielle Haim and her security detail. Peep the little red bow holding back her hair.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Swift's season of cheering on Travis Kelce began last week, with the Chiefs' home opener against the Ravens. She skipped the overt references to her favorite NFL team and instead dressed like a game day bombshell, with a Versace corset, GRLFRND hot pants, and over-the-knee boots by Giuseppe Zanotti.

Taylor Swift arrives at the Chiefs Game wearing a denim corset

Taylor Swift attended the first Chiefs Game of the 2024-2025 NFL season in a Versace denim corset and shorts by GRLFRND.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stone-Washed Denim Crop Corset Top
Versace Stone-Washed Denim Crop Corset Top

a model wearing hot shorts
GRLFRND Kyla High Rise Hot Short

Since Swift and Kelce's relationship went public last year, the "Lover" singer's game day style has been watched as closely as her red carpet and Eras Tour outfits. She's shown up to support Kelce in true WAG style, wearing a mixture of official Chiefs merchandise, rare vintage pieces from the '80s and '90s, and pieces from labels close to her heart that also match her boyfriend's uniform. For example, Swift wore a comfy-cozy red sweater by Gigi Hadid's Guest in Residence for the Chiefs' AFC Championship game last winter.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on the football field at the 2024 AFC Championships. Taylor wears an oversize sweater

Swift has previously worn a mix of Chiefs-toned pieces and official merch to games.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Swifties will get to see more of their fearless leader's style in the bleachers for the next month. The singer's Eras Tour returns for its final North American leg in Miami on Oct. 18. Until then, there are plenty of Chiefs games on the calendar where Swift can show off her WAG style. Next up: a match against the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 22.

Between the two games Swift has attended so far—and her brief appearances out and about in New York City—tall boots have been a constant. She's now worn two pairs by Giuseppe Zanotti, plus the Stuart Weitzman style she chose to pair with her memorable VMAs outfit by Dior on the red carpet. It's maybe too early to say these classic boots have won the season, but they're the trophy-holders in Swift's game-day wardrobe—unless she starts wearing T-shirts as mini dresses just as often.

Shop Fall Boots Inspired by Taylor Swift

Helena Over the Knee Boots
Schutz Helena Over the Knee Boots

Tieland Suede Over-The-Knee Boots
Stuart Weitzman Tieland Suede Over-The-Knee Boots

Yaki Over the Knee Boot
Marc Fisher LTD Yaki Over the Knee Boot

Reina Over the Knee Boot
Allsaints Reina Over the Knee Boot

