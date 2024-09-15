Taylor Swift Styles an Oversize Chiefs T-Shirt Like a Mini Dress With Classic Black Boots
This is maybe her most relatable game day 'fit yet.
Taylor Swift's past week has been equal parts action- and fashion-packed. She's gone from attending her first Chiefs game of the season (in a Versace denim corset) to winning six MTV VMA awards (in Dior tartan), with several coordinating-couple moments alongside boyfriend Travis Kelce in between. Her busy streak continued on Sept. 15 at the Chiefs game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a surprisingly relatable styling trick to match.
Swift arrived at Arrowhead Stadium in an extra-oversize vintage Chiefs T-shirt—styled by Joseph Cassell Falconer as a breezy mini dress. Her tee was reportedly sourced from Westside Storey, a Kansas City vintage shop Travis Kelce once called "a swaggy joint," and where Swift has previously sourced vintage Chiefs gear for football season. She complemented the on-theme piece with classic black boots by Giuseppe Zanotti and a black embossed shoulder bag by Louis Vuitton. (It's the very same one she carried out in New York City last week.)
Gold chain necklaces by affordable brands Vitaly and Melinda Maria glimmered around her neck and braided gold hoop earrings shined under her hair. Meanwhile, her signature red lipstick defined her beauty look. A dainty red bow clipped into her half-up, half-down hairstyle tied the whole fangirl-but-make-it-fashion outfit together.
Of all the outfits Swift has worn in the past week—including a dreamy Zimmermann wedding guest dress and a Miss Americana-coded Reformation gingham mini—it's Taylor Swift's oversize T-shirt dress that feels like her most relatable. It's the kind of piece one could wear around at home as pajamas; with baggy jeans for an all-around relaxed outfit; or, like Swift, with high boots and jewelry for a Sporty Spice moment.
Taylor Swift's season of cheering on Travis Kelce began last week, with the Chiefs' home opener against the Ravens. She skipped the overt references to her favorite NFL team and instead dressed like a game day bombshell, with a Versace corset, GRLFRND hot pants, and over-the-knee boots by Giuseppe Zanotti.
Since Swift and Kelce's relationship went public last year, the "Lover" singer's game day style has been watched as closely as her red carpet and Eras Tour outfits. She's shown up to support Kelce in true WAG style, wearing a mixture of official Chiefs merchandise, rare vintage pieces from the '80s and '90s, and pieces from labels close to her heart that also match her boyfriend's uniform. For example, Swift wore a comfy-cozy red sweater by Gigi Hadid's Guest in Residence for the Chiefs' AFC Championship game last winter.
Swifties will get to see more of their fearless leader's style in the bleachers for the next month. The singer's Eras Tour returns for its final North American leg in Miami on Oct. 18. Until then, there are plenty of Chiefs games on the calendar where Swift can show off her WAG style. Next up: a match against the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 22.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Between the two games Swift has attended so far—and her brief appearances out and about in New York City—tall boots have been a constant. She's now worn two pairs by Giuseppe Zanotti, plus the Stuart Weitzman style she chose to pair with her memorable VMAs outfit by Dior on the red carpet. It's maybe too early to say these classic boots have won the season, but they're the trophy-holders in Swift's game-day wardrobe—unless she starts wearing T-shirts as mini dresses just as often.
Shop Fall Boots Inspired by Taylor Swift
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
Kamala Harris's Custom Sequin Gown Is Stitched With Meaning
The Vice President chose a special designer for her speaking engagement.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
In a Surprising Move, King Charles and Prince William Wish Prince Harry a Happy Birthday Despite Ongoing Rift
"Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday today!"
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Why Prince Harry Was Frequently Called "Henry" By the Late Princess Diana
The Duke of Sussex was known to get in trouble as a child.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Bella Hadid Wears Her Best Buckle Bunny Outfits to Close New York Fashion Week
She even brought her own horse.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Of Course Rihanna Styles Timeless Jeans and a White Button-Up With a Giant, Furry Monster Bag
The Fenty Beauty founder almost looked weighed down by the enormity of her purse.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Zoë Kravitz Goes Braless in a Decidedly Anti-After Party Outfit
The 'Blink Twice' director is a true master of elevated casual outfits.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
An Oprah-Fronted Campaign Replaces LaPointe's Spring 2025 Runway
She's the brand's "North Star."
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Taylor Swift's Alien-Inspired 2024 VMAs After-Party Corset and Mini Skirt Nod to Her Song "Down Bad"
She outfit repeated in a flying saucer-themed corset.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Bella Hadid Saddles Up for New York City Date Night in a Cowgirl Leather Corset and a Trendy Fall Skirt
The model and her boyfriend of nearly one year stepped out in full Western 'fits to meet friends and family.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Taylor Swift Changes Into a UFO-Embellished Sequin Mini Dress Mid-2024 VMAs
The singer made a silly self-reference for the second half of the VMAs.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
The Most Memorable VMAs 2024 Red Carpet Looks
The pop girlies did not play around.
By Halie LeSavage Published