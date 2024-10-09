Creator of Taylor Swift's Glitter Freckles Sobs After Star Provokes 2,500% Sales Spike
She's done it again!
It's a tale as old as time: Taylor Swift wears an item. Item sells out. Brand creator sobs from gratitude.
Swift wore some beautifully whimsical glitter freckles to the Chiefs game on Monday, and fans promptly found out where said freckles came from and pretty much sold them out.
The freckles were a temporary tattoo from Fazit, and the gold color is sold out at Amazon at time of writing, though the rose gold is beautiful, too. If you still want to nab the gold right now, you can buy it as part of a multipack on the Fazit website.
The brand posted a video of Aliett Buttelman, Fazit cofounder, sobbing from happiness after she found out that Swift had worn the freckles, with the caption, "POV: Taylor Swift is wearing your glitter freckle brand Fazit at the Chiefs Game"
@fazitbeauty ♬ original sound - Fazit
On Oct. 8, Buttelman told WWD, "In the last 12 hours, sales and web traffic have skyrocketed by over 1,000 percent. Urban Outfitters sold out yesterday, and now, every retailer is reaching out to us."
But hours later, the numbers were even more off the charts, with Buttelman telling TMZ that sales had spiked 2,500%, and that her team was "working around the clock to keep up with the demand."
This story is reminiscent of one from a few months back, when Swift wore a purple pickleball skort by PopFlex to play the sport, and the skort pretty much immediately sold out.
PopFlex founder Cassey Ho posted a video at the time in which she was struggling to believe that her idol had worn one of her designs. Like Buttelman, Ho got to work straightaway to make more of the skort available to buy for eager Swifties and fashionistas alike, and it's now available once more.
