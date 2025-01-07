The Self-Taught Designer Behind Taylor Swift's Custom Chiefs Jacket Just Officially Launched Her Own Brand

Off Season brings Kristin Juszczyk's spliced-up jersey coats from celebrities like Swift to the entire stadium.

Taylor Swift in a collage for the launch of the brand off season with three models wearing custom NFL coats
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Halie LeSavage
By
published
in News

Taylor Swift was the only person in Arrowhead Stadium whose Chiefs game-day outfit included a custom puffer jacket inspired by her boyfriend Travis Kelce's jersey on Jan. 13, 2024. Kristin Juszczyk, a self-taught designer and wife of San Francisco 49ers player Kyle Juszczyk, had originally stitched the jacket for Swift after completing another one-of-a-kind Chiefs game order for Brittany Mahomes—and asking if she could try designing for the pop superstar, too, per People.

Before Taylor Swift, Juszczyk had spliced jerseys into all sorts of bespoke coats, jackets, and shirts for the celebrity wives and girlfriends set. (Simone Biles and Gwen Stefani are also fans.) After Taylor Swift, her Instagram following exploded to 1.2 million, per The New York Times, and she secured an official NFL licensing deal for more merch. Now, nearly a year after that viral jacket, Juszczyk is launching an entire, dedicated brand that could dress an entire NFL stadium on a winter day. Its name? Off Season.

Taylor Swift poses with Brittany Mahomes at a Chiefs game wearing a custom jacket

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes wore custom jackets by Kristin Juszczyk to a Chiefs football game on Jan. 13, 2024.

(Image credit: @brittanymahomes)

taylor swift attending a chiefs game in 2024

Swift's jacket was one-of-a-kind, and the response was enormous.

(Image credit: AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Off Season is a joint venture, with Skims and Good American mastermind Emma Grede serving as co-founder. Together, she and Juszczyk's first drop offers puffer jackets and vests repping five teams: the San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions, and Buffalo Bills. Each one is sold in sizes XS–XXXL; prices start at $375.

In a statement, Juszczyk noted that the brand came first and foremost from a desire to elevate fan gear for herself. Getting the most noticeable faces in the crowd in her pieces was an added bonus. "Off Season was born out of my passion for high design and the desire to elevate NFL fan apparel into something truly unique," she said. "For years, I've been reimagining what team pride can look like, but seeing the incredible response from other players' wives, celebrity fans, and everyday supporters showed me this could be something bigger."

Three women wear custom patchwork jersey jackets from the launch of the label Off Season

Now, Off Season will offer jackets and vests representing five NFL teams.

(Image credit: Off Season)

According to the Times, Off Season will branch out from heavy-duty winter jackets with a full apparel drop in the spring. Regardless of the season, the goal will be the same: Making game-day outfits feel like a touchdown whether you're a celebrity or not.

"With Off Season, we're offering fans a unique opportunity to merge fashion and fandom seamlessly," Emma Grede said in a press release. "Off Season represents a new vision for sports-inspired style, we know fans want to wear and support their teams outside game day and Off Season promises a collection for exactly that."

The next time Taylor Swift wears a Juszczyk design (at the 2025 Super Bowl, perhaps?), it might be one other Chiefs fans own, too.

Senior Fashion & Beauty News Editor

Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”

Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.

