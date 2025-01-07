Taylor Swift was the only person in Arrowhead Stadium whose Chiefs game-day outfit included a custom puffer jacket inspired by her boyfriend Travis Kelce's jersey on Jan. 13, 2024. Kristin Juszczyk, a self-taught designer and wife of San Francisco 49ers player Kyle Juszczyk, had originally stitched the jacket for Swift after completing another one-of-a-kind Chiefs game order for Brittany Mahomes—and asking if she could try designing for the pop superstar, too, per People.

Before Taylor Swift, Juszczyk had spliced jerseys into all sorts of bespoke coats, jackets, and shirts for the celebrity wives and girlfriends set. (Simone Biles and Gwen Stefani are also fans.) After Taylor Swift, her Instagram following exploded to 1.2 million, per The New York Times, and she secured an official NFL licensing deal for more merch. Now, nearly a year after that viral jacket, Juszczyk is launching an entire, dedicated brand that could dress an entire NFL stadium on a winter day. Its name? Off Season.

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes wore custom jackets by Kristin Juszczyk to a Chiefs football game on Jan. 13, 2024. (Image credit: @brittanymahomes)

Swift's jacket was one-of-a-kind, and the response was enormous. (Image credit: AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Off Season is a joint venture, with Skims and Good American mastermind Emma Grede serving as co-founder. Together, she and Juszczyk's first drop offers puffer jackets and vests repping five teams: the San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions, and Buffalo Bills. Each one is sold in sizes XS–XXXL; prices start at $375.

In a statement, Juszczyk noted that the brand came first and foremost from a desire to elevate fan gear for herself. Getting the most noticeable faces in the crowd in her pieces was an added bonus. "Off Season was born out of my passion for high design and the desire to elevate NFL fan apparel into something truly unique," she said. "For years, I've been reimagining what team pride can look like, but seeing the incredible response from other players' wives, celebrity fans, and everyday supporters showed me this could be something bigger."

Now, Off Season will offer jackets and vests representing five NFL teams. (Image credit: Off Season)

According to the Times, Off Season will branch out from heavy-duty winter jackets with a full apparel drop in the spring. Regardless of the season, the goal will be the same: Making game-day outfits feel like a touchdown whether you're a celebrity or not.

"With Off Season, we're offering fans a unique opportunity to merge fashion and fandom seamlessly," Emma Grede said in a press release. "Off Season represents a new vision for sports-inspired style, we know fans want to wear and support their teams outside game day and Off Season promises a collection for exactly that."

The next time Taylor Swift wears a Juszczyk design (at the 2025 Super Bowl, perhaps?), it might be one other Chiefs fans own, too.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors