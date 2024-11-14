In recent years, Dolce & Gabbana has become the unofficial fashion house of the Kardashian family. They designed Kourtney Kardashian's entire wedding wardrobe in September of 2022 and, a few months later, Kim Kardashian guest-curated a runway show for the brand, called Ciao, Kim. As a natural next step in their stylistic merging, Dolce & Gabbana is now collabing with Kim on a brand new SKIMS collection.

On Nov. 13, SKIMS co-founder and CEO, Jens Grede, announced the new launch at The Business of Fashion's annual VOICES event. “Hopefully the collaboration will show D&G in a slightly different light," he told audiences. "They have the ability to reach millions of customers at a more accessible price point."

The collection is the ultimate in high-low fashion, combining SKIMS's affordable shapewear, with D&G's signature motifs. Nearly every piece is awash with the Italian label's trademark leopard spots, tapping into a glamorous, old-school Italian aesthetic.

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian channeled 1980s Italy, in leopard print onesies. (Image credit: Skims x Dolce & Gabbana)

Comprised of lingerie, swimwear, and sultry ready-to-wear pieces, prices start at $48 for basics and go up to $698 for some of the more dramatic pieces. Sizes range from XXS-4X and bra sizing goes from 30A to 38DD. This marks SKIMS's second-ever designer collaboration, following their 2021 Fendi launch.

(Image credit: Skims x Dolce & Gabbana)

“It's been an honor to collaborate with my friends Domenico and Stefano on this special collection for Dolce & Gabbana and SKIMS," said Kardashian in a press release.

"We've taken classic Dolce & Gabbana silhouettes and leopard prints and reimagined them with the incredible fit and comfort that SKIMS is known for," she continued. "This is a truly iconic partnership that I'm so excited to share with the world."

Kim models a leopard print bikini and cover-up from the new collection. (Image credit: Skims x Dolce & Gabbana)

Starting at 9 AM ET on Nov. 19, Dolce & Gabbana x SKIMS will be available to shop on the SKIMS website and in stores, as well as select Dolce & Gabbana boutiques, and luxury retailers, like Neiman Marcus.