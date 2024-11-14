Kim Kardashian's New Skims x Dolce & Gabbana Lingerie Collection Is Straight "Out of an Italian Daydream"
Fans can shop designer pieces for as low as $48.
In recent years, Dolce & Gabbana has become the unofficial fashion house of the Kardashian family. They designed Kourtney Kardashian's entire wedding wardrobe in September of 2022 and, a few months later, Kim Kardashian guest-curated a runway show for the brand, called Ciao, Kim. As a natural next step in their stylistic merging, Dolce & Gabbana is now collabing with Kim on a brand new SKIMS collection.
On Nov. 13, SKIMS co-founder and CEO, Jens Grede, announced the new launch at The Business of Fashion's annual VOICES event. “Hopefully the collaboration will show D&G in a slightly different light," he told audiences. "They have the ability to reach millions of customers at a more accessible price point."
The collection is the ultimate in high-low fashion, combining SKIMS's affordable shapewear, with D&G's signature motifs. Nearly every piece is awash with the Italian label's trademark leopard spots, tapping into a glamorous, old-school Italian aesthetic.
Comprised of lingerie, swimwear, and sultry ready-to-wear pieces, prices start at $48 for basics and go up to $698 for some of the more dramatic pieces. Sizes range from XXS-4X and bra sizing goes from 30A to 38DD. This marks SKIMS's second-ever designer collaboration, following their 2021 Fendi launch.
“It's been an honor to collaborate with my friends Domenico and Stefano on this special collection for Dolce & Gabbana and SKIMS," said Kardashian in a press release.
"We've taken classic Dolce & Gabbana silhouettes and leopard prints and reimagined them with the incredible fit and comfort that SKIMS is known for," she continued. "This is a truly iconic partnership that I'm so excited to share with the world."
Starting at 9 AM ET on Nov. 19, Dolce & Gabbana x SKIMS will be available to shop on the SKIMS website and in stores, as well as select Dolce & Gabbana boutiques, and luxury retailers, like Neiman Marcus.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
